S3E185Tue, May 30, 2023
11-year-old shooting survivor speaks out ; Congress works to finalize debt ceiling deal; Cast of '& Juliet' performs 'That's The Way It Is'
TV-PG | 05.30.23 | 35:35 | CC
36:11
Monday, May 29, 2023Summer health guidance; Firework safety tips; Delicious mocktail recipesTV-PG
33:42
Friday, May 26, 2023Deals and Steals Power Hour: Relaxation products; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Tech products; Deals and Steals Power Hour: Clothing and accessoriesTV-PG
35:27
Thursday, May 25, 2023Andrew McMahon dishes on new album; Police response questioned after 11-year-old boy was shot in Mississippi; Homemade remedies for nauseaTV-PG
35:32
Wednesday, May 24, 2023Survivors of Uvalde school shooting honored; The rise of Formula 1 popularity in America; The cast of ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ dish on the upcoming filmTV-PG
35:12
Tuesday, May 23, 2023Indy 500 driver Katherine Legge on breaking barriers; Idaho college murder suspect arraignment; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shines spotlight on BroadwayTV-PG
34:19
Monday, May 22, 2023Nonprofit promotes kindness in a unique way; Oscar-winning costume designer of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' talks her new book; Committing random acts of kindness in NYCTV-PG
35:52
Friday, May 19, 2023Preview of 'It Happened Here — A Year in Uvalde'; White House promotes equity and opportunity in AANHPI communities; Brian d’Arcy James shines spotlight on BroadwayTV-PG
33:37
Thursday, May 18, 2023Introducing the new Asian American Ballet Project; Nebraska legislature to vote on abortion, gender affirming care bill; Seal promotes 30th anniversary tourTV-PG
35:27
Wednesday, May 17, 2023Coding for the community; Fight over abortion pills continues; Chandra Wilson talks season finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’TV-PG
35:07
Tuesday, May 16, 2023Idaho candy shop owner gives back to community; Former Arkansas governor talks presidential bid; 'Black Crossword' offers entertaining clues on the Black diasporaTV-PG
35:57
Monday, May 15, 2023Montana family shares son’s heart transplant journey; Experts discuss Daniel Penny charges after the death of Jordan Neely; Sinqua Walls talks new filmTV-PG
35:57
Friday, May 12, 2023Comedian Bert Kreischer dishes on new movie 'The Machine'; How to improve gender equality; Buffalo families strive to heal from hateTV-PG
36:43
Thursday, May 11, 2023Immigration policy Title 42 is set to expire; Malin Akerman advocates for children's mental health; Moby discusses his new albumTV-PG
35:47
Wednesday, May 10, 2023Minnesota couple travels across the country collecting stories to bridge divides; California's lieutenant governor talks about her run for governor; Ally Sheedy talks new season of Freeform seriesTV-PG
35:17
Tuesday, May 09, 2023Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks new memoir; Salt-N-Pepa dish on their hip-hop legacy; Ken Jennings talks new tournament seriesTV-PG
33:56
Monday, May 08, 2023Gunman kills 8 at shopping mall in Texas; Teachers encourage self-affirmations; San Francisco native on mission to complete 30 acts of kindness for 30th birthdayTV-PG
35:57
Friday, May 05, 2023Analysis of verdict from Ed Sheeran’s copyright infringement trial; Hollywood undergoing a representation revolution; Will Poulter dishes on the new installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'TV-PG
35:47
Thursday, May 04, 2023US passport processing delays worsen; What to know about King Charles III’s coronation; Colton Ryan dishes on new Broadway showTV-PG
36:02
Wednesday, May 03, 2023Philadelphia bookstore leaves lasting impact on community; New legislation aims to keep kids safe while using social media; Newfound star Ronald Gladden dishes on new docu-style comedy, 'Jury Duty'TV-PG