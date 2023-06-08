S3E192Thu, Jun 8, 2023
Army struggling with recruitment numbers; Here's the latest on PGA, LIV Golf merger; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks final season of hit Netflix show
TV-PG | 06.08.23 | 35:52 | CC
Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023Percy ‘Master P’ Miller talks 50th anniversary of hip-hop; Doug E. Fresh talks Prince and hip-hop legacy; Deals and Steals: Father’s DayTV-PG
34:37
Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023Elliot Page talks new memoir, 'Pageboy’; Prince Harry takes the stand in lawsuit against British tabloids; Ben Harper dishes on new albumTV-PG
35:52
Monday, Jun 05, 2023DACA recipients leaving US, disheartened by legal limbo; ‘Space Mechanic’ Elio Morillo shares his journey in new memoir; Tammy Townsend dishes on new comedy seriesTV-PG
34:36
Friday, Jun 02, 2023Artist Jelly Roll says ‘music helped save my life’; Texas cheerleader who was shot after friend got into wrong car speaks out; 93-year-old ‘Grandma Joy’ visits every US National Park with grandsonTV-PG
35:57
Thursday, Jun 01, 2023Trailblazers in NY cannabis market represent equity in a budding industry; Mayor Eric Adams addresses NYC migrant crisis; A look inside 2023 Cannes Film FestivalTV-PG