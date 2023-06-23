S3E203Fri, Jun 23, 2023
HHS secretary discusses Roe v. Wade reversal; Broadway veteran talks program for future generation; Adam Lambert dishes on his latest album
TV-PG | 06.23.23 | 35:40 | CC
35:42
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023Poem book inspires LGBTQ+ youth in rural areas; Parents of deceased 8-year-old migrant girl speak out; Cast of ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ shines light on BroadwayTV-PG
35:46
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023The search for a missing Titanic submersible continues; Couple ditches the gym for the open range; French Montana promotes new documentaryTV-PG
34:36
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023Wyndham Clark talks victory at 2023 US Open; CDC director on her legacy before stepping down from post; Natalie Merchant dishes on new album and tourTV-PG
35:57
Monday, Jun 19, 2023Trans youth speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ bills; Museum aims to preserve the art and history of Compton; Angie Martinez reflects on hip-hop’s 50th anniversaryTV-PG
35:42
Friday, Jun 16, 2023What to know about Juneteenth; Democratic Rep. Colin Allred discusses his campaign for Senate; Faith Friday: Author Adam Davis talks new bookTV-PG
31:41
Thursday, Jun 15, 2023Natalee Holloway family spokesperson discusses Joran van der Sloot's extradition; Trailblazing Women: Meet a women’s wrestling pioneer; Michael Chandler talks new season of UFC’s hit reality showTV-PG
35:01
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023Why executive ditched city life for a farming career; Illinois governor signs law to prevent book banning; Golshifteh Farahani dishes on new movieTV-PG
35:57
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023Sikh Captain America dishes on new film, representation; Trump to be arraigned at Miami federal courthouse; Milky Chance talks, performs song from new albumTV-PG
34:41
Monday, Jun 12, 2023Housewife becomes successful berry farmer; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum talks about his presidential bid; Braxton Cook talks new albumTV-PG
35:42
Friday, Jun 09, 2023Songwriters and soldiers team up to create music; Former President Donald Trump indicted in classified documents case; Ryan Coogler and Kris Bowers promote new documentaryTV-PG
35:52
Thursday, Jun 08, 2023Army struggling with recruitment numbers; Here's the latest on PGA, LIV Golf merger; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks final season of hit Netflix showTV-PG
35:57
Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023Percy ‘Master P’ Miller talks 50th anniversary of hip-hop; Doug E. Fresh talks Prince and hip-hop legacy; Deals and Steals: Father’s DayTV-PG
34:37
Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023Elliot Page talks new memoir, 'Pageboy’; Prince Harry takes the stand in lawsuit against British tabloids; Ben Harper dishes on new albumTV-PG
35:52
Monday, Jun 05, 2023DACA recipients leaving US, disheartened by legal limbo; ‘Space Mechanic’ Elio Morillo shares his journey in new memoir; Tammy Townsend dishes on new comedy seriesTV-PG
34:36
Friday, Jun 02, 2023Artist Jelly Roll says ‘music helped save my life’; Texas cheerleader who was shot after friend got into wrong car speaks out; 93-year-old ‘Grandma Joy’ visits every US National Park with grandsonTV-PG
35:57
Thursday, Jun 01, 2023Trailblazers in NY cannabis market represent equity in a budding industry; Mayor Eric Adams addresses NYC migrant crisis; A look inside 2023 Cannes Film FestivalTV-PG