34:01

Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023 Non-profit celebrates the next generation of Black doctors; Connecticut Gov. discusses gun reform; Bear Grylls dishes on new season of National Geographic’s adventure series

35:16

Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023 LGBTQ couples fight for fertility equality; Non-profit helps young students with self-empowerment; Jimmy Tatro dishes on his new comedy film

34:37

Monday, Jun 26, 2023 79-year-old explorer uses traveling memories to inspire others; The latest on the rebellion in Russia; Dulé Hill dishes on new season of ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’

35:40

Friday, Jun 23, 2023 HHS secretary discusses Roe v. Wade reversal; Broadway veteran talks program for future generation; Adam Lambert dishes on his latest album

35:42

Thursday, Jun 22, 2023 Poem book inspires LGBTQ+ youth in rural areas; Parents of deceased 8-year-old migrant girl speak out; Cast of ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ shines light on Broadway

35:46

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023 The search for a missing Titanic submersible continues; Couple ditches the gym for the open range; French Montana promotes new documentary

34:36

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023 Wyndham Clark talks victory at 2023 US Open; CDC director on her legacy before stepping down from post; Natalie Merchant dishes on new album and tour

35:57

Monday, Jun 19, 2023 Trans youth speak out against anti-LGBTQ+ bills; Museum aims to preserve the art and history of Compton; Angie Martinez reflects on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

35:42

Friday, Jun 16, 2023 What to know about Juneteenth; Democratic Rep. Colin Allred discusses his campaign for Senate; Faith Friday: Author Adam Davis talks new book

31:41

Thursday, Jun 15, 2023 Natalee Holloway family spokesperson discusses Joran van der Sloot's extradition; Trailblazing Women: Meet a women’s wrestling pioneer; Michael Chandler talks new season of UFC’s hit reality show

35:01

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023 Why executive ditched city life for a farming career; Illinois governor signs law to prevent book banning; Golshifteh Farahani dishes on new movie

35:57

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023 Sikh Captain America dishes on new film, representation; Trump to be arraigned at Miami federal courthouse; Milky Chance talks, performs song from new album

34:41

Monday, Jun 12, 2023 Housewife becomes successful berry farmer; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum talks about his presidential bid; Braxton Cook talks new album

35:42

Friday, Jun 09, 2023 Songwriters and soldiers team up to create music; Former President Donald Trump indicted in classified documents case; Ryan Coogler and Kris Bowers promote new documentary

35:52

Thursday, Jun 08, 2023 Army struggling with recruitment numbers; Here's the latest on PGA, LIV Golf merger; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan talks final season of hit Netflix show

35:57

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023 Percy ‘Master P’ Miller talks 50th anniversary of hip-hop; Doug E. Fresh talks Prince and hip-hop legacy; Deals and Steals: Father’s Day

34:37

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023 Elliot Page talks new memoir, 'Pageboy’; Prince Harry takes the stand in lawsuit against British tabloids; Ben Harper dishes on new album

35:52

Monday, Jun 05, 2023 DACA recipients leaving US, disheartened by legal limbo; ‘Space Mechanic’ Elio Morillo shares his journey in new memoir; Tammy Townsend dishes on new comedy series

34:36