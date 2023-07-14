Skip to Content
S3E217Fri, Jul 14, 2023
National Geographic’s ‘SharkFest’ contestant talks shark attacks; Colorado Springs mayor-elect talks historic victory, plans for upcoming term; Deon Cole promotes comedy tour
TV-PG | 07.14.23 | 35:56 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

GMA3: What You Need to KnowJuly 2023Fri, Jul 14, 2023