S3E217Fri, Jul 14, 2023
National Geographic’s ‘SharkFest’ contestant talks shark attacks; Colorado Springs mayor-elect talks historic victory, plans for upcoming term; Deon Cole promotes comedy tour
TV-PG | 07.14.23 | 35:56 | CC
35:56
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023Navajo teen teaches millennials and Gen Z about indigenous community; PGA Tour officials face questions after teaming up with LIV Golf; Goo Goo Dolls talk new single & tourTV-PG
34:36
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023Senior advisor to Biden talks infrastructure act; Pediatric oncology nurse inspires former patient’s career path; Nina Dobrev dishes on new Netflix action-comedy filmTV-PG
35:17
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023Former foster youth gives back to kids; Parents of American journalist detained in Russia speak out; Cheerleader vows to cheer again post-prostheticTV-PG
35:58
Monday, Jul 10, 2023Milo Manheim celebrates 40th anniversary of Disney Channel: Tips to help pay student loans; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talks 2024 presidential bidTV-PG
34:01
Friday, Jul 07, 2023UPS drivers to possibly go on strike amid contract negotiations; Chef creates culinary program for adults coming out of homelessness; Meet the cast of 'Joy Ride'TV-PG
35:57
Thursday, Jul 06, 2023What you need to know about Threads; Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the latest from Ukraine; LiV Warfield dishes on her upcoming albumTV-PG
34:41
Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023Man turns tragedy into kindness movement; Electric car road trip with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Actor Boyd Holbrook talks new 'Indiana Jones' filmTV-PG
33:22
Monday, Jul 03, 2023Ryan Coogler and Kris Bowers promote new documentary; Ryan Coogler and Kris Bowers promote new documentary; Milky Chance talks, performs song from new albumTV-PG