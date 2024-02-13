S4E103Tue, Feb 13, 2024
Musician, actor Vince Staples stars in a comedy series based on his life; Congressmen Ritchie Torres discusses bipartisan bills in the House; DeMarco Morgan gets a colonoscopy to prevent colon cancer
02.13.24
- 34:52Monday, Feb 12, 2024Mike Muse discusses big moments and headlines from Super Bowl LVIII; Rachel Scott talks Biden’s age and a foreign aid bill; Grammy award-winning artist Rhymefest discusses how music impacts cultureTV-PG
- 35:35Friday, Feb 09, 2024Non-profit founder gets big surprise for the Super Bowl; New California bill aims to implement AI transparency; ‘There’s a lot they’ll never know:' Ariana Madix talks ‘Vanderpump Reunion’TV-PG
- 35:33Thursday, Feb 08, 2024Rachel Dratch talks comedy institution opening in New York; Rep. Adam Smith discusses failed Mayorkas vote; Chelsea Clinton puts the spotlight on climate changeTV-PG
- 35:33Wednesday, Feb 07, 2024Latest on failed impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas; Sara Gilbert talks new season of 'The Conners' and fan tattoos; Charlie Wilson performs new songTV-PG
- 35:36Tuesday, Feb 06, 2024Chris Christie speaks out on decision to drop out of presidential race; Marcellas Reynolds talks new photography book; Brian d’Arcy James, Kelli O’Hara discuss Broadway showTV-PG
- 34:31Monday, Feb 05, 2024Gospel singer Erica Campbell talks new PBS special, performs hit song; Latest on US airstrikes in Middle East; What you need to know about The GrammysTV-PG
- 34:31Friday, Feb 02, 2024Sen. Butler partners with Born This Way Foundation; The Swift-Kelce phenomenon: Decoding celebrity fascination; Colin Hanks talks new animated filmTV-PG
- 35:28Thursday, Feb 01, 2024Meet the woman creating community for Black women in film; Negotiations ongoing for bipartisan border deal; Brittany Mahomes raises awareness about food allergies with AUVI-QTV-PG
