S4E111Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Wedding in a week: Tiffani and AJ get married on 'GMA3'; Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia; Women Behind the Lens: Justine Triet
TV-PG | 02.23.24 | 33:33 | CC
- 35:24Thursday, Feb 22, 2024Exclusive interview with presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Relationship advisor provides 'marriage mottos'; A conversation with Oscar nominees for best actress and actor of 'Maestro'TV-PG
- 34:51Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024Rep. Mark DeSaulnier on supporting local news outlets and foreign aid bill; Food Network’s top wedding dessert trends in 2024; Billie Eilish and Finneas discuss the hit song 'What Was I Made For?'TV-PG
- 35:14Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024Rising R&B star October London performs hit song; Sen. Joe Manchin announces he is not running for president; Author and lawyer Karena Kilcoyne shares how to rise above your storyTV-PG
- 35:59Monday, Feb 19, 2024A look at the BAFTA winners and what it means for the Oscars; New Jersey couple receives surprise of a lifetime; GMA3’s Cool to Be Kind: Meet New York's own Robin HoodTV-PG
- 35:25Friday, Feb 16, 2024First-ever NBA versus WNBA 3-point challenge; Fulton County DA Fani Willis testifies at Trump’s criminal trial; YouTube star Liza Koshy talks new Netflix rom-com movieTV-PG
- 35:00Thursday, Feb 15, 2024Chaos at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City; Da’vine Joy Randolph talks about her 1st Oscar nomination; Actor Ed Westwick talks new film and 'Gossip Girl'TV-PG
- 35:42Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024Actor Mark Wahlberg talks his faith on Ash Wednesday; Stock market has largest single-day drop after a new inflation report; Jazz at Lincoln Center honors Grammy-winning jazz musician Roy HargroveTV-PG
- 34:19Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024Musician, actor Vince Staples stars in a comedy series based on his life; Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) Discusses Bipartisan Tax Bill; DeMarco Morgan gets a colonoscopy to prevent colon cancerTV-PG
- 34:52Monday, Feb 12, 2024Mike Muse discusses big moments and headlines from Super Bowl LVIII; Rachel Scott talks Biden’s age and a foreign aid bill; Grammy award-winning artist Rhymefest discusses how music impacts cultureTV-PG
- 35:35Friday, Feb 09, 2024Non-profit founder gets big surprise for the Super Bowl; New California bill aims to implement AI transparency; ‘There’s a lot they’ll never know:' Ariana Madix talks ‘Vanderpump Reunion’TV-PG
- 35:33Thursday, Feb 08, 2024Rachel Dratch talks comedy institution opening in New York; Rep. Adam Smith discusses failed Mayorkas vote; Chelsea Clinton puts the spotlight on climate changeTV-PG
- 35:33Wednesday, Feb 07, 2024Latest on failed impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas; Sara Gilbert talks new season of 'The Conners' and fan tattoos; Charlie Wilson performs new songTV-PG
- 35:36Tuesday, Feb 06, 2024Chris Christie speaks out on decision to drop out of presidential race; Marcellas Reynolds talks new photography book; Brian d’Arcy James, Kelli O’Hara discuss Broadway showTV-PG
- 34:31Monday, Feb 05, 2024Gospel singer Erica Campbell talks new PBS special, performs hit song; Latest on US airstrikes in Middle East; What you need to know about The GrammysTV-PG
- 34:31Friday, Feb 02, 2024Sen. Butler partners with Born This Way Foundation; The Swift-Kelce phenomenon: Decoding celebrity fascination; Colin Hanks talks new animated filmTV-PG
- 35:28Thursday, Feb 01, 2024Meet the woman creating community for Black women in film; Negotiations ongoing for bipartisan border deal; Brittany Mahomes raises awareness about food allergies with AUVI-QTV-PG
