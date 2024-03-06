Skip to Content
S4E119Wed, Mar 6, 2024
2 congresswomen discuss House bill to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Nominees talk bringing their moms to the Oscars; Lady A dishes on their band chemistry and career over the years
TV-PG | 03.06.24 | 35:31 | CC
GMA3: What You Need to KnowMarch 2024Wed, Mar 6, 2024