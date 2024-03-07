Skip to Content
S4E120Thu, Mar 7, 2024
Caitlin Clark shatters scoring record and creates historic NCAA moment; Kate Cox and her doctor talk about Cox’s abortion; Oscars music director Rickey Minor on Hollywood's biggest night
TV-PG | 03.07.24 | 34:45 | CC

GMA3: What You Need to KnowMarch 2024Thu, Mar 7, 2024