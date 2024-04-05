S4E140Fri, Apr 5, 2024
Last-minute travel tips to see the eclipse; What to expect in the NCAA’s women’s final four; Amber Ruffin on remaking ‘The Wiz’ for Broadway;
TV-PG | 04.05.24 | 34:26 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 35:47Thursday, Apr 04, 2024World Central Kitchen workers killed in Israeli airstrike; Guenther Steiner’s new Netflix docu-series about Formula 1; Diarra Kilpatrick talks new series ‘Diarra from Detroit’TV-PG
- 37:50Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Rising cost of living and college tuition; Mental health screening increased mood diagnosis in pregnant women; Tips to refine your palateTV-PG
- 35:12Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024NYC mayor talks subway crime, immigration and fallen police officer; Tips for spring cleaning your life; Musician Chris Young dishes on new album and performs ‘Looking for You’TV-PG
- 35:35Monday, Apr 01, 2024Presidential candidates ramp up campaigns as Election Day nears; What to expect during the solar eclipse; Actress Luna Lauren Vélez dishes on Prime Video seriesTV-PG
Out of list