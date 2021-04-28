01:09:47

Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021 Elisabeth Moss talks about new season of 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Unidentified object caught on camera flying close to SpaceX capsule; Cindy McCain on her new book about her life with late Sen. John McCain

Monday, Apr 26, 2021 Stories from the Oscar winners you didn't see on screen; India pleads for outside help as country battles world's deadliest COVID surge; DJ D-Nice brings the beats to the 'GMA' Oscar after-party

Sunday, Apr 25, 2021 What to expect from tonight's 93rd Annual Academy Awards; President Biden to speak before Congress on Wednesday; Call for police reform after the deadly police shooting of Andrew Brown

Saturday, Apr 24, 2021 What will this year's Oscars look like?; Ma'Khia Bryant's family speaks out as activists call for federal probe; SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Endeavour' docking at International Space Station

Friday, Apr 23, 2021 Actress AnnaLynne McCord speaks out about mental health struggle; Chef Daniel Lambert shows ‘GMA’ how to make award-worthy Oscars snacks; Vaccine card scams are on the rise

Thursday, Apr 22, 2021 How Oscars producers are putting on COVID-safe show; Lake Michigan faces effects of climate change and coastal erosion; DOJ announces new Minneapolis policing investigation

Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021 George Floyd's brother reacts to Chauvin guilty verdict; Scientists race to rare volcanic eruption in Iceland; Black mothers speak about their unimaginable loss

Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021 Actress Youn Yuh-Jung from ‘Minari’ talks about her Oscar nomination; Jury deliberates Derek Chauvin's fate after George Floyd killing; AG Merrick Garland: 'Racism is an American problem'

Monday, Apr 19, 2021 Oscars producers Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins talk about 93rd Academy Awards; NASA Ingenuity makes historic first helicopter flight on Mars; Robin Thicke performs ‘Lucky Star’

Sunday, Apr 18, 2021 Best friends celebrate Ivy League college acceptances; Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial begin tomorrow; CPSC issues warning about Peloton treadmills

Saturday, Apr 17, 2021 World remembers Duke of Edinburgh as he is laid to rest; Investigators search for motive after deadly shooting at FedEx facility; Gearing up for the Academy Awards next weekend

Friday, Apr 16, 2021 How to introduce your dog to your newborn; At least 8 dead, several wounded in Indianapolis FedEx shooting; How you can prevent unwanted robocalls

Thursday, Apr 15, 2021 Meet a young skateboarder hoping to compete at Tokyo Olympics; CDC report suggests it's safer to keep middle seats open on planes; CDC panel calls to keep J&J vaccine pause in place

Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021 Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out as gay; Biden to remove all US forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11; Actress Maria Bakalova talks about her Oscar nomination

Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021 Parents of Daunte Wright break silence after fatal shooting by police; US calls for temporary halt on Johnson & Johnson vaccination over blood clot fears; Claressa Shields talks PFL MMA debut and sexism within boxing

Monday, Apr 12, 2021 Carey Mulligan talks about her Oscar nomination for 'Promising Young Woman'; Protests erupt after deadly shooting in Minnesota; Sedona Prince weighs in on future of women's sports

Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 NASA reschedules the flight of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter; Record high number of vaccine doses administered yesterday; UK in official period of mourning for a week

Saturday, Apr 10, 2021 Fans and family remember DMX; Prince Philip remembered in UK as tributes pour in from around world; Diane Warren up for her 12th Oscar nomination

