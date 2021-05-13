01:06:31

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Dolly Parton talks about reopening of Dollywood, Moderna vaccine and more; Norwegian Cruise Line CEO talks vaccine clash with Florida government; FCC provides broadband internet discount for millions of US households

01:09:23

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Chris Rock talks about his new film, 'Spiral'; Surge of COVID cases threatens to derail Tokyo Olympics; Seth Rogen talks about his new book, 'Yearbook'

01:04:57

Monday, May 10, 2021 Elon Musk reveals Asperger’s diagnosis on 'SNL'; Cop carries injured girl to safety after Times Square shooting; 10-year-old's remarkable journey from refugee to chess master

32:33

Sunday, May 09, 2021 Honoring moms during the pandemic; Chinese rocket back on Earth; India reports record daily COVID death rate

01:04:10

Saturday, May 08, 2021 Pete Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh; Family of Walter Wallace Jr. demand police reform; Surprise Mother’s Day brunch

01:06:27

Friday, May 07, 2021 North Carolina woman gets big Mother's Day surprise; Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana and others team up for children's mental health campaign; Portugal unveils world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge

01:07:42

Thursday, May 06, 2021 Cast of 'The Hills: New Beginnings' talks about season 2 of hit show; DC projects 'sharp decline' in COVID cases by summer; Robin Roberts gives 1st look at her new Disney+ series, 'Turning the Tables'

01:08:10

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 Eboni K. Williams talks about her debut on 'Real Housewives of New York City'; Derek Chauvin requests new trial, alleging jury misconduct; Etsy shares top picks for Mother's Day gift ideas

01:06:35

Tuesday, May 04, 2021 Bill and Melinda Gates split after decades-long marriage; Caitlyn Jenner launches bid for California governor with new campaign ad; Dave Filoni celebrates 'Star Wars Day' with new spin-off series

01:06:31

Monday, May 03, 2021 Celebrating life of Olympia Dukakis, who died at 89; How families are affected by ban on flights from India to the US; Billie Eilish debuts new look on cover of British Vogue

31:18

Sunday, May 02, 2021 Caitlyn Jenner opposes trans girls competing in school sports; SpaceX Dragon crew makes a triumphant, safe return to Earth; Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

01:06:02