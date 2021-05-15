S11E135Saturday, May 15, 2021
Kobe Bryant is inducted into basketball Hall of Fame; Union raises concerns about CDC mask policy; Last-minute tax tips to know before filing
NR | 05.15.21 | 01:02:12 | CC
01:06:41
Friday, May 14, 2021‘GMA’ visits Hawaii as state reopens post-pandemic; Smart money tips ahead of Tax Day; CDC director discusses new mask guidance for fully vaccinated AmericansNR
01:07:03
Thursday, May 13, 2021Didi Richards opens up about a devastating injury, getting drafted to WNBA; What to know about criminal hacker group DarkSide; CDC greenlights Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15NR
01:06:31
Wednesday, May 12, 2021Dolly Parton talks about reopening of Dollywood, Moderna vaccine and more; Norwegian Cruise Line CEO talks vaccine clash with Florida government; FCC provides broadband internet discount for millions of US householdsNR
01:09:23
Tuesday, May 11, 2021Chris Rock talks about his new film, 'Spiral'; Surge of COVID cases threatens to derail Tokyo Olympics; Seth Rogen talks about his new book, 'Yearbook'NR
01:04:57
Monday, May 10, 2021Elon Musk reveals Asperger’s diagnosis on 'SNL'; Cop carries injured girl to safety after Times Square shooting; 10-year-old's remarkable journey from refugee to chess masterNR
32:33
Sunday, May 09, 2021Honoring moms during the pandemic; Chinese rocket back on Earth; India reports record daily COVID death rateNR
01:04:10
Saturday, May 08, 2021Pete Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh; Family of Walter Wallace Jr. demand police reform; Surprise Mother’s Day brunchNR
01:06:27
Friday, May 07, 2021North Carolina woman gets big Mother's Day surprise; Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana and others team up for children's mental health campaign; Portugal unveils world's longest pedestrian suspension bridgeNR
01:07:42
Thursday, May 06, 2021Cast of 'The Hills: New Beginnings' talks about season 2 of hit show; DC projects 'sharp decline' in COVID cases by summer; Robin Roberts gives 1st look at her new Disney+ series, 'Turning the Tables'NR
01:08:10
Wednesday, May 05, 2021Eboni K. Williams talks about her debut on 'Real Housewives of New York City'; Derek Chauvin requests new trial, alleging jury misconduct; Etsy shares top picks for Mother's Day gift ideasNR
01:06:35
Tuesday, May 04, 2021Bill and Melinda Gates split after decades-long marriage; Caitlyn Jenner launches bid for California governor with new campaign ad; Dave Filoni celebrates 'Star Wars Day' with new spin-off seriesNR
01:06:31
Monday, May 03, 2021Celebrating life of Olympia Dukakis, who died at 89; How families are affected by ban on flights from India to the US; Billie Eilish debuts new look on cover of British VogueNR
31:18
Sunday, May 02, 2021Caitlyn Jenner opposes trans girls competing in school sports; SpaceX Dragon crew makes a triumphant, safe return to Earth; Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89NR
01:06:02
Saturday, May 01, 2021Country music singer barred from Billboard Music Awards; What are threats to US if COVID continues to rage in other parts of globe?; Law enforcement officials across country discuss policing in AmericaNR