01:09:06

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 'Friends' cast sits down for first TV interview ahead of reunion; New ABC News special explores the effect George Floyd's murder had on the nation; Emma Stone talks about her new film, 'Cruella'

01:01:02

Monday, May 24, 2021 Chayce Beckham talks winning 'American Idol'; Outrage after Belarus forces passenger plane to land with activist on board; Brooke Shields speaks out on life after injury, recovery and recuperation

26:05

Sunday, May 23, 2021 1-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death; CDC: Small number of vaccinated young adults experience heart issues; Laid-off workers, businesses struggle in current job market

01:03:12

Saturday, May 22, 2021 Tim Cook testifies in high-stakes trial between Apple and Epic Games; Family speaks out after 6-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting; Prince Harry opens up about his mental health

01:03:05

Friday, May 21, 2021 Taraji P. Henson talks campaign to address mental health risks for Black students; Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire after 11 days of violence; Good Samaritan saves woman from knife attack in NYC

01:04:24

Thursday, May 20, 2021 Billy Porter breaks 14-year silence on living with HIV; Civil rights investigation launched into 2019 death of Black man in custody; Once-underwater church in Mexico reemerges because of drought

01:03:47

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Jennifer Hudson talks about playing Aretha Franklin in the new film 'Respect'; Hero teacher who stopped Idaho school shooting breaks silence; Charles Grodin, star of 'Midnight Run,' 'Beethoven' and 'Heaven Can Wait' dies at 86

01:08:23

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union talk new book, 'Shady Baby'; Severe weather outbreak brings flash floods, tornadoes in South; Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony

01:08:15

Monday, May 17, 2021 Miss Universe Andrea Meza talks new title on 'GMA'; Bill Gates faces allegations of inappropriate behavior; Lamar Odom talks experimental treatment helping his recovery

28:12

Sunday, May 16, 2021 Back to work: Why going back to the office may be filled with mixed feelings for some; Wildfires raging in Southern California; Associate of Congressman Matt Gaetz expected to plead guilty in federal court

01:02:12

Saturday, May 15, 2021 Kobe Bryant is inducted into basketball Hall of Fame; Union raises concerns about CDC mask policy; Last-minute tax tips to know before filing

01:06:41

Friday, May 14, 2021 ‘GMA’ visits Hawaii as state reopens post-pandemic; Smart money tips ahead of Tax Day; CDC director discusses new mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans

01:07:03

Thursday, May 13, 2021 Didi Richards opens up about a devastating injury, getting drafted to WNBA; What to know about criminal hacker group DarkSide; CDC greenlights Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15

01:06:31

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Dolly Parton talks about reopening of Dollywood, Moderna vaccine and more; Norwegian Cruise Line CEO talks vaccine clash with Florida government; FCC provides broadband internet discount for millions of US households

01:09:23

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Chris Rock talks about his new film, 'Spiral'; Surge of COVID cases threatens to derail Tokyo Olympics; Seth Rogen talks about his new book, 'Yearbook'

01:04:57

Monday, May 10, 2021 Elon Musk reveals Asperger’s diagnosis on 'SNL'; Cop carries injured girl to safety after Times Square shooting; 10-year-old's remarkable journey from refugee to chess master

32:33

Sunday, May 09, 2021 Honoring moms during the pandemic; Chinese rocket back on Earth; India reports record daily COVID death rate

01:04:10

Saturday, May 08, 2021 Pete Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh; Family of Walter Wallace Jr. demand police reform; Surprise Mother’s Day brunch

01:06:27