S11E149Saturday, May 29, 2021
Eric Riddick speaks out after being released from prison; Jury hands over guilty verdict in Mollie Tibbetts murder trial; Follow Will Smith's fitness journey
NR | 05.29.21 | 01:02:28 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:06
Friday, May 28, 2021BTS performs ‘Dynamite’; Blockbuster movies make a return to theaters on Memorial Day weekend; Heavy traffic times, high gas prices expected for Memorial Day travelersNR
01:09
Thursday, May 27, 2021FBI opens investigation into California mass shooting that killed 9 people; Teen wins major scholarship from Ohio Vax-A-Million giveaway; Kirby Howell-Baptiste talks about new film, 'Cruella'NR
01:04:46
Wednesday, May 26, 2021'GMA's' Michael Strahan explores fun things to do in Chicago; Instagram now lets users hide likes on posts; Ne-Yo surprises Chicago couple with 1st dance songNR
01:09:06
Tuesday, May 25, 2021'Friends' cast sits down for first TV interview ahead of reunion; New ABC News special explores the effect George Floyd's murder had on the nation; Emma Stone talks about her new film, 'Cruella'NR
01:01:02
Monday, May 24, 2021Chayce Beckham talks winning 'American Idol'; Outrage after Belarus forces passenger plane to land with activist on board; Brooke Shields speaks out on life after injury, recovery and recuperationNR
26:05
Sunday, May 23, 20211-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death; CDC: Small number of vaccinated young adults experience heart issues; Laid-off workers, businesses struggle in current job marketNR
01:03:12
Saturday, May 22, 2021Tim Cook testifies in high-stakes trial between Apple and Epic Games; Family speaks out after 6-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting; Prince Harry opens up about his mental healthNR
01:03:05
Friday, May 21, 2021Taraji P. Henson talks campaign to address mental health risks for Black students; Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire after 11 days of violence; Good Samaritan saves woman from knife attack in NYCNR
01:04:24
Thursday, May 20, 2021Billy Porter breaks 14-year silence on living with HIV; Civil rights investigation launched into 2019 death of Black man in custody; Once-underwater church in Mexico reemerges because of droughtNR
01:03:47
Wednesday, May 19, 2021Jennifer Hudson talks about playing Aretha Franklin in the new film 'Respect'; Hero teacher who stopped Idaho school shooting breaks silence; Charles Grodin, star of 'Midnight Run,' 'Beethoven' and 'Heaven Can Wait' dies at 86NR
01:08:23
Tuesday, May 18, 2021Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union talk new book, 'Shady Baby'; Severe weather outbreak brings flash floods, tornadoes in South; Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremonyNR
01:08:15
Monday, May 17, 2021Miss Universe Andrea Meza talks new title on 'GMA'; Bill Gates faces allegations of inappropriate behavior; Lamar Odom talks experimental treatment helping his recoveryNR
28:12
Sunday, May 16, 2021Back to work: Why going back to the office may be filled with mixed feelings for some; Wildfires raging in Southern California; Associate of Congressman Matt Gaetz expected to plead guilty in federal courtNR
01:02:12
Saturday, May 15, 2021Kobe Bryant is inducted into basketball Hall of Fame; Union raises concerns about CDC mask policy; Last-minute tax tips to know before filingNR
01:06:41
Friday, May 14, 2021‘GMA’ visits Hawaii as state reopens post-pandemic; Smart money tips ahead of Tax Day; CDC director discusses new mask guidance for fully vaccinated AmericansNR
01:07:03
Thursday, May 13, 2021Didi Richards opens up about a devastating injury, getting drafted to WNBA; What to know about criminal hacker group DarkSide; CDC greenlights Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15NR
01:06:31
Wednesday, May 12, 2021Dolly Parton talks about reopening of Dollywood, Moderna vaccine and more; Norwegian Cruise Line CEO talks vaccine clash with Florida government; FCC provides broadband internet discount for millions of US householdsNR
01:09:23
Tuesday, May 11, 2021Chris Rock talks about his new film, 'Spiral'; Surge of COVID cases threatens to derail Tokyo Olympics; Seth Rogen talks about his new book, 'Yearbook'NR
01:04:57
Monday, May 10, 2021Elon Musk reveals Asperger’s diagnosis on 'SNL'; Cop carries injured girl to safety after Times Square shooting; 10-year-old's remarkable journey from refugee to chess masterNR