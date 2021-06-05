01:02:58

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 A look at Venice as Italy starts to reopen; Bebe Rexha talks her new album 'Better Mistakes'; White House issues new warning in wake of cyber attacks

01:06:06

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 Michael Cimino talks about ‘Love, Victor’; Allure celebrates the beauty of women of color; CDC director talks push to get 70% American adults vaccinated by July 4th

01:08:29

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 ABC News' John Quinones talks about California coming back; One of world’s largest meat suppliers hit by cyberattack; Chris Bosh talks about his new book 'Letters to a Young Athlete'

59:17