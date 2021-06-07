32:10

Sunday, Jun 06, 2021 Lake Charles on mend after being hit with barrage of natural disasters; High school graduate denied his diploma; Vice President Kamala Harris makes first official foreign trip

01:05:13

Saturday, Jun 05, 2021 'GMA' Honors Pride Month: 'Life Out Loud' Podcast; Trump Organization's controller testifies before special grand jury; DOJ official declares ransomware national security threat

01:02:58

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 A look at Venice as Italy starts to reopen; Bebe Rexha talks her new album 'Better Mistakes'; White House issues new warning in wake of cyber attacks

01:06:06

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 Michael Cimino talks about ‘Love, Victor’; Allure celebrates the beauty of women of color; CDC director talks push to get 70% American adults vaccinated by July 4th

01:08:29

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 ABC News' John Quinones talks about California coming back; One of world’s largest meat suppliers hit by cyberattack; Chris Bosh talks about his new book 'Letters to a Young Athlete'

59:17