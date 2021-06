01:07:19

Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 Antonio Banderas talks about 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'; How Oregon is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic; Biden returns to DC after Putin summit in Geneva

01:07:55

Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 Biden, Putin to face off in high-stakes summit in Geneva; Pilot guides flight instructor through emergency landing onto Florida highway; Princess Diana's brother on mission to find legendary shipwreck

01:08:40

Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021 Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds talk new film, ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’; Delta CEO speaks on rising reports of unruly passengers; Christiane Amanpour undergoes surgery for ovarian cancer

57:07

Monday, Jun 14, 2021 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor talks about season 2 of the hit show; POTUS heads to Belgium for NATO summit; Rita Moreno talks her legendary career and upcoming documentary

29:30

Sunday, Jun 13, 2021 The generational divide as Millennial/Gen Z workers say they want more workplace flexibility; President Joe Biden’s first trip overseas; The latest on COVID-19 vaccines and children

01:03:11

Saturday, Jun 12, 2021 Nightclub owner and survivors speak out 5 year later about Pulse nightclub shooting; Biden's agenda on day 1 of G7; Tomorrow X Together performs '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori'

01:07:46

Friday, Jun 11, 2021 Shaggy, Sean Paul and Spice perform 'Go Down Deh'; 'In the Heights' gets highly-anticipated cinema, streaming release; Biden meets with British PM Johnson ahead of G-7 summit

01:07:33

Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER performs 'Magic' on 'GMA'; Wunmi Mosaku talks about new Disney+ series 'Loki'; Biden promises donation of 500 million COVID vaccines to poorer nations

01:06:19

Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 Zooey Deschanel talks about new ABC show, 'The Celebrity Dating Game'; Biden prepares for first visit overseas as POTUS; Chris Harrison leaves 'Bachelor' franchise after nearly 20 years

01:08:32

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 Tom Hiddleston talks about new Disney+ series, 'Loki'; FDA approves 1st treatment for Alzheimer’s in nearly 2 decades; Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about ‘In the Heights’

01:06:25

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 Prince Harry, Meghan welcome baby girl Lilibet Diana; First lady and Dr. Fauci hit the road to encourage more vaccinations; Former President Bill Clinton and author James Patterson talk about new book

32:10

Sunday, Jun 06, 2021 Lake Charles on mend after being hit with barrage of natural disasters; High school graduate denied his diploma; Vice President Kamala Harris makes first official foreign trip

01:05:13

Saturday, Jun 05, 2021 'GMA' Honors Pride Month: 'Life Out Loud' Podcast; Trump Organization's controller testifies before special grand jury; DOJ official declares ransomware national security threat

01:02:58

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 A look at Venice as Italy starts to reopen; Bebe Rexha talks her new album 'Better Mistakes'; White House issues new warning in wake of cyber attacks

01:06:06

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 Michael Cimino talks about ‘Love, Victor’; Allure celebrates the beauty of women of color; CDC director talks push to get 70% American adults vaccinated by July 4th

01:08:29

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 ABC News' John Quinones talks about California coming back; One of world’s largest meat suppliers hit by cyberattack; Chris Bosh talks about his new book 'Letters to a Young Athlete'

59:17