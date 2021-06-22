01:05:17

Monday, Jun 21, 2021 Chloe performs ‘Feeling Good’ on ‘GMA’; Severe weather strikes the Midwest and is heading towards the Northeast; How Alaska is welcoming tourists back after the pandemic

33:49

Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 The celebration of the first federally observed Juneteenth; Claudette still on the move; Celebrating Father’s Day

01:06:48

Saturday, Jun 19, 2021 Meet New Orleans artist and activist whose art chronicles and celebrates Black community; New Orleans prepares for incoming tropical storm; Chance Cozby shows us what to cook to celebrate Father's Day right

01:05

Friday, Jun 18, 2021 Chance the Rapper talks new single, new film and fatherhood; Former President Barack Obama talks race, resilience and hope for Juneteenth; Report exposes sexual assault allegations in Airbnbs

01:07:19

Thursday, Jun 17, 2021 Antonio Banderas talks about 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'; How Oregon is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic; Biden returns to DC after Putin summit in Geneva

01:07:55

Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021 Biden, Putin to face off in high-stakes summit in Geneva; Pilot guides flight instructor through emergency landing onto Florida highway; Princess Diana's brother on mission to find legendary shipwreck

01:08:40

Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021 Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds talk new film, ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’; Delta CEO speaks on rising reports of unruly passengers; Christiane Amanpour undergoes surgery for ovarian cancer

57:07

Monday, Jun 14, 2021 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor talks about season 2 of the hit show; POTUS heads to Belgium for NATO summit; Rita Moreno talks her legendary career and upcoming documentary

29:30

Sunday, Jun 13, 2021 The generational divide as Millennial/Gen Z workers say they want more workplace flexibility; President Joe Biden’s first trip overseas; The latest on COVID-19 vaccines and children

01:03:11

Saturday, Jun 12, 2021 Nightclub owner and survivors speak out 5 year later about Pulse nightclub shooting; Biden's agenda on day 1 of G7; Tomorrow X Together performs '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori'

01:07:46

Friday, Jun 11, 2021 Shaggy, Sean Paul and Spice perform 'Go Down Deh'; 'In the Heights' gets highly-anticipated cinema, streaming release; Biden meets with British PM Johnson ahead of G-7 summit

01:07:33

Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER performs 'Magic' on 'GMA'; Wunmi Mosaku talks about new Disney+ series 'Loki'; Biden promises donation of 500 million COVID vaccines to poorer nations

01:06:19

Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 Zooey Deschanel talks about new ABC show, 'The Celebrity Dating Game'; Biden prepares for first visit overseas as POTUS; Chris Harrison leaves 'Bachelor' franchise after nearly 20 years

01:08:32

Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 Tom Hiddleston talks about new Disney+ series, 'Loki'; FDA approves 1st treatment for Alzheimer’s in nearly 2 decades; Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about ‘In the Heights’

01:06:25

Monday, Jun 07, 2021 Prince Harry, Meghan welcome baby girl Lilibet Diana; First lady and Dr. Fauci hit the road to encourage more vaccinations; Former President Bill Clinton and author James Patterson talk about new book

32:10

Sunday, Jun 06, 2021 Lake Charles on mend after being hit with barrage of natural disasters; High school graduate denied his diploma; Vice President Kamala Harris makes first official foreign trip

01:05:13

Saturday, Jun 05, 2021 'GMA' Honors Pride Month: 'Life Out Loud' Podcast; Trump Organization's controller testifies before special grand jury; DOJ official declares ransomware national security threat

01:02:58

Friday, Jun 04, 2021 A look at Venice as Italy starts to reopen; Bebe Rexha talks her new album 'Better Mistakes'; White House issues new warning in wake of cyber attacks

01:06:06