S11E184Saturday, Jul 3, 2021
Britney Spears' fight for freedom; Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice; Military and their families dealing with food insecurity
NR | 07.03.21 | 01:06:43 | CC
01:06:20
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Lady A talks about their new album, 'What A Song Can Do: Chapter One'; Cheryl Burke opens up about her struggle with sobriety; Consumer Reports rounds up the best grills for Fourth of JulyNR
01:08:55
Thursday, Jul 01, 2021Court overturns Bill Cosby sex assault conviction; Questlove makes directorial debut with 'Summer of Soul'; Trump Organization and CFO to face charges on tax evasionNR