Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 Florence Pugh talks about her new film, ‘Black Widow’; Pope Francis 'alert and breathing' after scheduled surgery; Parents speak out after 11-year-old killed in amusement park accident

Monday, Jul 05, 2021 Majority of unvaccinated Americans unlikely to get shot, new poll finds; Pandemic makes pool time more dangerous; Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter discuss their 'extraordinary' 75-year marriage

Sunday, Jul 04, 2021 Huge travel rush expected as holiday weekend comes to an end; More than 1,000 companies worldwide hit by latest cyber attack; A salute to the women in the US National Guard

Saturday, Jul 03, 2021 Britney Spears' fight for freedom; Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice; Military and their families dealing with food insecurity

Friday, Jul 02, 2021 Lady A talks about their new album, 'What A Song Can Do: Chapter One'; Cheryl Burke opens up about her struggle with sobriety; Consumer Reports rounds up the best grills for Fourth of July

