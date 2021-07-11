S11E192Sunday, Jul 11, 2021
Virgin Galactic prepares to lift off; Britney Spears seeks new lawyer in conservatorship battle; Haiti still reeling in shock
NR | 07.11.21 | 29:27 | CC
01:06:18
Saturday, Jul 10, 2021Naomi Osaka breaks her silence on French Open fallout; Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew prepare for space flight; Summertime Sweets: PB&J ice cream sandwichesNR
01:07:28
Friday, Jul 09, 2021LeBron James talks about 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'; Tropical Storm Elsa slams Northeast; Anthony Mackie talks about the ESPYSNR
01:07:14
Thursday, Jul 08, 2021Tropical Storm Elsa barrels up East Coast; 4 killed after assassination of Haitian president; 50 Cent and Patina Miller talk about 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'NR
01:05:32
Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021Amar’e Stoudemire talks about the NBA Finals; President of Haiti assassinated by unknown assailants; David Harbour talks about his new film, 'Black Widow'NR
01:05:43
Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021Florence Pugh talks about her new film, ‘Black Widow’; Pope Francis 'alert and breathing' after scheduled surgery; Parents speak out after 11-year-old killed in amusement park accidentNR
01:08:35
Monday, Jul 05, 2021Majority of unvaccinated Americans unlikely to get shot, new poll finds; Pandemic makes pool time more dangerous; Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter discuss their 'extraordinary' 75-year marriageNR
25:52
Sunday, Jul 04, 2021Huge travel rush expected as holiday weekend comes to an end; More than 1,000 companies worldwide hit by latest cyber attack; A salute to the women in the US National GuardNR
01:06:43
Saturday, Jul 03, 2021Britney Spears' fight for freedom; Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice; Military and their families dealing with food insecurityNR
01:06:20
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Lady A talks about their new album, 'What A Song Can Do: Chapter One'; Cheryl Burke opens up about her struggle with sobriety; Consumer Reports rounds up the best grills for Fourth of JulyNR
01:08:55
Thursday, Jul 01, 2021Court overturns Bill Cosby sex assault conviction; Questlove makes directorial debut with 'Summer of Soul'; Trump Organization and CFO to face charges on tax evasionNR