01:07:46

Monday, Jul 12, 2021 Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt talk about new film, ‘Jungle Cruise’; Heat, drought fuel explosion of wildfires out west; TJ Holmes highlights Georgia businesses during run through Atlanta

29:27

Sunday, Jul 11, 2021 Virgin Galactic prepares to lift off; Britney Spears seeks new lawyer in conservatorship battle; Haiti still reeling in shock

01:06:18

Saturday, Jul 10, 2021 Naomi Osaka breaks her silence on French Open fallout; Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew prepare for space flight; Summertime Sweets: PB&J ice cream sandwiches

01:07:28

Friday, Jul 09, 2021 LeBron James talks about 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'; Tropical Storm Elsa slams Northeast; Anthony Mackie talks about the ESPYS

01:07:14

Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 Tropical Storm Elsa barrels up East Coast; 4 killed after assassination of Haitian president; 50 Cent and Patina Miller talk about 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

01:05:32

Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 Amar’e Stoudemire talks about the NBA Finals; President of Haiti assassinated by unknown assailants; David Harbour talks about his new film, 'Black Widow'

01:05:43

Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021 Florence Pugh talks about her new film, ‘Black Widow’; Pope Francis 'alert and breathing' after scheduled surgery; Parents speak out after 11-year-old killed in amusement park accident

01:08:35

Monday, Jul 05, 2021 Majority of unvaccinated Americans unlikely to get shot, new poll finds; Pandemic makes pool time more dangerous; Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter discuss their 'extraordinary' 75-year marriage

25:52

Sunday, Jul 04, 2021 Huge travel rush expected as holiday weekend comes to an end; More than 1,000 companies worldwide hit by latest cyber attack; A salute to the women in the US National Guard

01:06:43

Saturday, Jul 03, 2021 Britney Spears' fight for freedom; Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice; Military and their families dealing with food insecurity

01:06:20

Friday, Jul 02, 2021 Lady A talks about their new album, 'What A Song Can Do: Chapter One'; Cheryl Burke opens up about her struggle with sobriety; Consumer Reports rounds up the best grills for Fourth of July

01:08:55