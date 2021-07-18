Skip to Content
-
S11E199Sunday, July 18, 2021
Dozens exposed after chemical spill at Texas water park; New COVID-19 cases found in Tokyo Olympic village; Consumer good prices continue to rise
NR | 07.18.21 | 29:44 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:04:29
01:08:19
01:11:01
01:06:59
01:05:44
01:07:46
29:27
01:06:18
01:07:28
01:07:14
01:05:32
01:05:43
01:08:35
25:52
01:06:43
01:06:20
01:08:55
Good Morning AmericaJuly 2021Sunday, July 18, 2021