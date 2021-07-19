S11E200Monday, Jul 19, 2021
Usher talks fatherhood, new baby and Vegas residency; Behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!' with guest host Robin Roberts; Henry Golding gushes over newborn daughter and what fatherhood has taught him
NR | 07.19.21 | 01:00:43 | CC
29:44
Sunday, Jul 18, 2021Dozens exposed after chemical spill at Texas water park; New COVID-19 cases found in Tokyo Olympic village; Consumer good prices continue to riseNR
01:04:29
Saturday, Jul 17, 2021Celebrating hip-hop icon Biz Markie; Massive rescue mission underway after devastating flooding in Europe; Federal judge deals devastating blow to DACANR
01:08:19
Friday, Jul 16, 2021‘Housewives’ star Erika Jayne opens up about estranged husband; Team USA under stringent health protections in Tokyo ahead of Olympics; Paris reopens Eiffel Tower for 1st time in monthsNR
01:11:01
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn talk about ‘Making the Cut’ season 2; Tokyo reports highest COVID cases in 6 months as Olympics set to start; What to know about new child tax creditNR
01:06:59
Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021Jason Sudeikis gets candid about break up with Olivia Wilde; Hero undercover cop ended gas station rampage; Emmy nominations highlight shows and stars America pandemic-bingedNR
01:05:44
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021The Wallflowers perform 'Roots & Wings'; Texas lawmakers flee state to block GOP-backed voting law; Connie Britton talks about her new film, 'Joe Bell'NR
01:07:46
Monday, Jul 12, 2021Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt talk about new film, ‘Jungle Cruise’; Heat, drought fuel explosion of wildfires out west; TJ Holmes highlights Georgia businesses during run through AtlantaNR
29:27
Sunday, Jul 11, 2021Virgin Galactic prepares to lift off; Britney Spears seeks new lawyer in conservatorship battle; Haiti still reeling in shockNR
01:06:18
Saturday, Jul 10, 2021Naomi Osaka breaks her silence on French Open fallout; Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic crew prepare for space flight; Summertime Sweets: PB&J ice cream sandwichesNR
01:07:28
Friday, Jul 09, 2021LeBron James talks about 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'; Tropical Storm Elsa slams Northeast; Anthony Mackie talks about the ESPYSNR
01:07:14
Thursday, Jul 08, 2021Tropical Storm Elsa barrels up East Coast; 4 killed after assassination of Haitian president; 50 Cent and Patina Miller talk about 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'NR
01:05:32
Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021Amar’e Stoudemire talks about the NBA Finals; President of Haiti assassinated by unknown assailants; David Harbour talks about his new film, 'Black Widow'NR
01:05:43
Tuesday, Jul 06, 2021Florence Pugh talks about her new film, ‘Black Widow’; Pope Francis 'alert and breathing' after scheduled surgery; Parents speak out after 11-year-old killed in amusement park accidentNR
01:08:35
Monday, Jul 05, 2021Majority of unvaccinated Americans unlikely to get shot, new poll finds; Pandemic makes pool time more dangerous; Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter discuss their 'extraordinary' 75-year marriageNR
25:52
Sunday, Jul 04, 2021Huge travel rush expected as holiday weekend comes to an end; More than 1,000 companies worldwide hit by latest cyber attack; A salute to the women in the US National GuardNR
01:06:43
Saturday, Jul 03, 2021Britney Spears' fight for freedom; Harry Dunn's parents travel to US in continued fight for justice; Military and their families dealing with food insecurityNR
01:06:20
Friday, Jul 02, 2021Lady A talks about their new album, 'What A Song Can Do: Chapter One'; Cheryl Burke opens up about her struggle with sobriety; Consumer Reports rounds up the best grills for Fourth of JulyNR
01:08:55
Thursday, Jul 01, 2021Court overturns Bill Cosby sex assault conviction; Questlove makes directorial debut with 'Summer of Soul'; Trump Organization and CFO to face charges on tax evasionNR