01:04:01

Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 Edgar Ramirez talks new film 'Jungle Cruise'; Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition; Exploring Oklahoma as it reopens after difficult year

01:04:12

Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021 Simone Biles out of gymnastics team finals at Olympics; Liz Cheney talks ahead of 1st committee hearing on Capitol Riot; Leon Bridges performs ‘Why Don’t You Touch Me’

01:04:46

Monday, Jul 26, 2021 Team USA racks up medals during first days of Tokyo Olympics; CDC considers revising mask guidance as delta variant spreads; Matt Damon talks about new film 'Stillwater'

32:06

Sunday, Jul 25, 2021 Wildfires on the move, spreading across 11 states; Tips on how to achieve better sleep; Back to work: Can employers legally mandate vaccinations?

01:05:58

Saturday, Jul 24, 2021 Kanye West sells out Atlanta stadium to showcase his new album, 'Donda'; Officials push to vaccinate as hospitals see rise in COVID-19 patients; NFL announcing hardline policies for unvaccinated players

01:06:05

Friday, Jul 23, 2021 How Indianapolis Motor Speedway powered through the pandemic; Morgan Wallen speaks to 'GMA' about being filmed using racial slur; Questions loom over safety of 'Olympic bubble'

01:04:09

Thursday, Jul 22, 2021 Exploring Utah as it reopens after the pandemic; Make Michael Symon's sausage and peppers with broccoli rabe; Couple face 20 years behind bars for gender reveal that allegedly sparked deadly fire

01:01:45

Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 Glass Animals perform ‘Heat Waves’; How New Jersey is bouncing back amid COVID-19 pandemic; 'Stomp' performs on 'GMA'

58:17

Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021 Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin crew blast off to edge of space; Mark Wahlberg talks about his new film, 'Joe Bell'; Exploring South Dakota's small businesses and great outdoors

00:43

Monday, Jul 19, 2021 Usher talks fatherhood, new baby and Vegas residency; Behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!' with guest host Robin Roberts; Henry Golding gushes over newborn daughter and what fatherhood has taught him

29:44

Sunday, Jul 18, 2021 Dozens exposed after chemical spill at Texas water park; New COVID-19 cases found in Tokyo Olympic village; Consumer good prices continue to rise

01:04:29

Saturday, Jul 17, 2021 Celebrating hip-hop icon Biz Markie; Massive rescue mission underway after devastating flooding in Europe; Federal judge deals devastating blow to DACA

01:08:19

Friday, Jul 16, 2021 ‘Housewives’ star Erika Jayne opens up about estranged husband; Team USA under stringent health protections in Tokyo ahead of Olympics; Paris reopens Eiffel Tower for 1st time in months

01:11:01

Thursday, Jul 15, 2021 Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn talk about ‘Making the Cut’ season 2; Tokyo reports highest COVID cases in 6 months as Olympics set to start; What to know about new child tax credit

01:06:59

Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 Jason Sudeikis gets candid about break up with Olivia Wilde; Hero undercover cop ended gas station rampage; Emmy nominations highlight shows and stars America pandemic-binged

01:05:44

Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 The Wallflowers perform 'Roots & Wings'; Texas lawmakers flee state to block GOP-backed voting law; Connie Britton talks about her new film, 'Joe Bell'

01:07:46

Monday, Jul 12, 2021 Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt talk about new film, ‘Jungle Cruise’; Heat, drought fuel explosion of wildfires out west; TJ Holmes highlights Georgia businesses during run through Atlanta

29:27

Sunday, Jul 11, 2021 Virgin Galactic prepares to lift off; Britney Spears seeks new lawyer in conservatorship battle; Haiti still reeling in shock

01:06:18