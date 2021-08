Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish line

Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish line

Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish line

Monday, Aug 02, 2021 Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish line

33:18