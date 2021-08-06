NEW 01:05:10

Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 Dixie Fire causes massive destruction to California town; Fauci talks surge of delta variant in US; Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney reunite for new movie

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam finals; Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID; 'The Suicide Squad' cast talks about the summer's most talked about film

Monday, Aug 02, 2021 Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish line

Sunday, Aug 01, 2021 Silk Sonic releases new ‘70s nostalgia single, "Skate"; Simone Biles cheering on teammate Mykayla Skinner from stands; Delta variant responsible for 82% of COVID-19 cases in US

