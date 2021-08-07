S11E219Saturday, Aug 7, 2021
'Stillwater' director responds to Amanda Knox's criticism of film; Dixie fire becomes 3rd largest fire in California history; Kroger pushes to get employees and customers vaccinated
NR | 08.07.21 | 01:01:37 | CC
01:06:58
Friday, Aug 06, 2021Hospital workers overwhelmed as delta variant spreads across US; Wildfire blazes continue to rage out West, forcing evacuations; Nelly, Breland and Blanco Brown perform 'High Horse'NR
01:05:10
Thursday, Aug 05, 2021Dixie Fire causes massive destruction to California town; Fauci talks surge of delta variant in US; Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney reunite for new movieNR
59:51
Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam finals; Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID; 'The Suicide Squad' cast talks about the summer's most talked about filmNR
01:05:55
Monday, Aug 02, 2021Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish lineNR
33:18
Sunday, Aug 01, 2021Silk Sonic releases new ‘70s nostalgia single, "Skate"; Simone Biles cheering on teammate Mykayla Skinner from stands; Delta variant responsible for 82% of COVID-19 cases in USNR
01:09:33
Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021Ryan Reynolds’ kids couldn’t believe he was going to be interviewed on TV; Former Cuomo aide talks sexual harassment claim; Hugh Jackman shares warning about summer skinNR