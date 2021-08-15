S11E227Sunday, August 15, 2021
Paralyzed football player walks across stage to get diploma; Haiti hit by 7.2 earthquake just 1 month after president assassinated; Thousands of students in quarantine as school year begins
NR | 08.15.21 | 31:57 | CC
50:09
Saturday, Aug 14, 2021Saturday Spirit: Cycle for Survival; Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities; Student killed in shooting at middle school in Albuquerque, New MexicoNR
01:10:35
Friday, Aug 13, 2021Sheryl Crow talks new album, ‘Live From the Ryman’; Taliban claims capture of more crucial Afghan cities; Washington state reports first murder hornet sighting of 2021NR
01:08:37
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021Disney 'Descendants' stars Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson talk new film; Fauci talks FDA authorizing booster shots; Chef Bobby Flay brings Mediterranean cooking to Las Vegas stripNR
01:06:29
Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021Marlon Wayans talks about new Aretha Franklin film, ‘Respect’; Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis; Sebastian Yatra performs 'Pareja del Año'NR
01:08:47
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021Jennifer Hudson performs medley of Aretha Franklin songs from ‘Respect’; Norwegian Cruise Line CEO on proof of vaccines for travelers; 1 family's search for meaning 2 decades after Sept. 11NR
01:07:11
Monday, Aug 09, 2021Tinashe performs 'Undo (Back to My Heart)'; Alleged victim of New York governor breaks her silence; Jodie Comer talks about new film, ‘Free Guy’NR
32:22
Sunday, Aug 08, 2021Some companies are exploring a 4-day work week; Hospitals in the Gulf Coast states continue to see a rise in COVID-19 patients; Tokyo Olympics come to a closeNR
01:01:37
Saturday, Aug 07, 2021'Stillwater' director responds to Amanda Knox's criticism of film; Dixie fire becomes 3rd largest fire in California history; Kroger pushes to get employees and customers vaccinatedNR
01:06:58
Friday, Aug 06, 2021Hospital workers overwhelmed as delta variant spreads across US; Wildfire blazes continue to rage out West, forcing evacuations; Nelly, Breland and Blanco Brown perform 'High Horse'NR
01:05:10
Thursday, Aug 05, 2021Dixie Fire causes massive destruction to California town; Fauci talks surge of delta variant in US; Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney reunite for new movieNR
59:51
Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam finals; Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID; 'The Suicide Squad' cast talks about the summer's most talked about filmNR
01:05:55
Monday, Aug 02, 2021Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish lineNR
33:18
Sunday, Aug 01, 2021Silk Sonic releases new ‘70s nostalgia single, "Skate"; Simone Biles cheering on teammate Mykayla Skinner from stands; Delta variant responsible for 82% of COVID-19 cases in USNR
01:09:33
Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021Ryan Reynolds’ kids couldn’t believe he was going to be interviewed on TV; Former Cuomo aide talks sexual harassment claim; Hugh Jackman shares warning about summer skinNR