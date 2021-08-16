31:57

Sunday, Aug 15, 2021 Paralyzed football player walks across stage to get diploma; Haiti hit by 7.2 earthquake just 1 month after president assassinated; Thousands of students in quarantine as school year begins

50:09

Saturday, Aug 14, 2021 Saturday Spirit: Cycle for Survival; Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities; Student killed in shooting at middle school in Albuquerque, New Mexico

01:10:35

Friday, Aug 13, 2021 Sheryl Crow talks new album, ‘Live From the Ryman’; Taliban claims capture of more crucial Afghan cities; Washington state reports first murder hornet sighting of 2021

01:08:37

Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 Disney 'Descendants' stars Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson talk new film; Fauci talks FDA authorizing booster shots; Chef Bobby Flay brings Mediterranean cooking to Las Vegas strip

01:06:29

Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 Marlon Wayans talks about new Aretha Franklin film, ‘Respect’; Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis; Sebastian Yatra performs 'Pareja del Año'

01:08:47

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 Jennifer Hudson performs medley of Aretha Franklin songs from ‘Respect’; Norwegian Cruise Line CEO on proof of vaccines for travelers; 1 family's search for meaning 2 decades after Sept. 11

01:07:11

Monday, Aug 09, 2021 Tinashe performs 'Undo (Back to My Heart)'; Alleged victim of New York governor breaks her silence; Jodie Comer talks about new film, ‘Free Guy’

32:22

Sunday, Aug 08, 2021 Some companies are exploring a 4-day work week; Hospitals in the Gulf Coast states continue to see a rise in COVID-19 patients; Tokyo Olympics come to a close

01:01:37

Saturday, Aug 07, 2021 'Stillwater' director responds to Amanda Knox's criticism of film; Dixie fire becomes 3rd largest fire in California history; Kroger pushes to get employees and customers vaccinated

01:06:58

Friday, Aug 06, 2021 Hospital workers overwhelmed as delta variant spreads across US; Wildfire blazes continue to rage out West, forcing evacuations; Nelly, Breland and Blanco Brown perform 'High Horse'

01:05:10

Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 Dixie Fire causes massive destruction to California town; Fauci talks surge of delta variant in US; Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney reunite for new movie

59:51

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam finals; Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID; 'The Suicide Squad' cast talks about the summer's most talked about film

01:05:55

Monday, Aug 02, 2021 Margot Robbie and Idris Elba talk about new film, 'The Suicide Squad'; Israel begins administering 3rd boosters to vulnerable citizens; Team USA's Isaiah Jewett helps fallen competitor across Olympic finish line

33:18

Sunday, Aug 01, 2021 Silk Sonic releases new ‘70s nostalgia single, "Skate"; Simone Biles cheering on teammate Mykayla Skinner from stands; Delta variant responsible for 82% of COVID-19 cases in US

01:09:33