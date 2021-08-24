01:08:13

Monday, Aug 23, 2021 John Cena talks new Hulu movie, 'Vacation Friends'; Dozens missing after extreme flooding in Tennessee; Bastille performs 'Distorted Light Beam'

31:28

Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 Voluntary evacuations issued as New England braces for Henri; Security concerns at Kabul airport as Americans and Afghans try to evacuate; Why dollar-themed stores are booming

01:03:22

Saturday, Aug 21, 2021 Look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life; President Joe Biden talks strategy as situation in Afghanistan remains dire; Northeast prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

01:10:03

Friday, Aug 20, 2021 Massive crowds scramble at Kabul airport as evacuation attempts continue; Capitol Hill bomb scare shuts down area for hours; Lorde releases new music for 1st time in 4 years

01:09:08

Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'; Hundreds of firefighters battle California blazes; Eugenio Derbez talks about new film, 'Coda'

01:04:29

Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021 Lizzo opens up about bullying, new projects; Residents evacuate as Caldor Fire rages in California; Nicole Kidman talks twisted role in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

01:03

Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021 Jason Momoa talks about new film, 'Sweet Girl'; Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan; Billie Jean King talks about new autobiography, ‘All In’

01:08:58

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 Melissa McCarthy talks new series, 'Nine Perfect Strangers'; Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul; Nearly 1,300 dead, hundreds missing after Haiti earthquake

31:57

Sunday, Aug 15, 2021 Paralyzed football player walks across stage to get diploma; Haiti hit by 7.2 earthquake just 1 month after president assassinated; Thousands of students in quarantine as school year begins

50:09

Saturday, Aug 14, 2021 Saturday Spirit: Cycle for Survival; Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities; Student killed in shooting at middle school in Albuquerque, New Mexico

01:10:35

Friday, Aug 13, 2021 Sheryl Crow talks new album, ‘Live From the Ryman’; Taliban claims capture of more crucial Afghan cities; Washington state reports first murder hornet sighting of 2021

01:08:37

Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 Disney 'Descendants' stars Booboo Stewart and Cheyenne Jackson talk new film; Fauci talks FDA authorizing booster shots; Chef Bobby Flay brings Mediterranean cooking to Las Vegas strip

01:06:29

Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 Marlon Wayans talks about new Aretha Franklin film, ‘Respect’; Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis; Sebastian Yatra performs 'Pareja del Año'

01:08:47

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 Jennifer Hudson performs medley of Aretha Franklin songs from ‘Respect’; Norwegian Cruise Line CEO on proof of vaccines for travelers; 1 family's search for meaning 2 decades after Sept. 11

01:07:11

Monday, Aug 09, 2021 Tinashe performs 'Undo (Back to My Heart)'; Alleged victim of New York governor breaks her silence; Jodie Comer talks about new film, ‘Free Guy’

32:22

Sunday, Aug 08, 2021 Some companies are exploring a 4-day work week; Hospitals in the Gulf Coast states continue to see a rise in COVID-19 patients; Tokyo Olympics come to a close

01:01:37

Saturday, Aug 07, 2021 'Stillwater' director responds to Amanda Knox's criticism of film; Dixie fire becomes 3rd largest fire in California history; Kroger pushes to get employees and customers vaccinated

01:06:58

Friday, Aug 06, 2021 Hospital workers overwhelmed as delta variant spreads across US; Wildfire blazes continue to rage out West, forcing evacuations; Nelly, Breland and Blanco Brown perform 'High Horse'

01:05:10