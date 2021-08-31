NEW 01:08:08

Monday, Aug 30, 2021 Simu Liu talks about new Marvel film, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'; Powerful Ida slams Louisiana; Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan

Sunday, Aug 29, 2021 US Open soon to begin; Major Hurricane Ida explosively intensifies overnight; Ramstein Air Base continues to receive Afghan refugees

Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 Rachael Leigh Cook joins 'GMA' to talk about her new role in 'He's All That'; Mandatory evacuations ordered in New Orleans area; US continues evacuations from Afghanistan despite fears of more attacks

Friday, Aug 27, 2021 Regina Hall dishes on Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’; Major hurricane may hit Gulf Coast this weekend; Biden vows retribution after deadly Kabul attacks

Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 Dogs put their best paw forward for International Dog Day; The latest in employment trends across the country; Americans race to escape Afghanistan as withdrawal date draws near

Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021 1-on-1 with Billie Eilish; VP Harris' East Asia tour delayed by possible Havana syndrome case; Rolling Stone drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021 Aisha Tyler talks new season of 'Archer'; NIH director talks about full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine; Spider-Man breaks the web

Monday, Aug 23, 2021 John Cena talks new Hulu movie, 'Vacation Friends'; Dozens missing after extreme flooding in Tennessee; Bastille performs 'Distorted Light Beam'

Sunday, Aug 22, 2021 Voluntary evacuations issued as New England braces for Henri; Security concerns at Kabul airport as Americans and Afghans try to evacuate; Why dollar-themed stores are booming

Saturday, Aug 21, 2021 Look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life; President Joe Biden talks strategy as situation in Afghanistan remains dire; Northeast prepares for Tropical Storm Henri

Friday, Aug 20, 2021 Massive crowds scramble at Kabul airport as evacuation attempts continue; Capitol Hill bomb scare shuts down area for hours; Lorde releases new music for 1st time in 4 years

Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 Biden says he did not see a way to withdraw from Afghanistan without 'chaos ensuing'; Hundreds of firefighters battle California blazes; Eugenio Derbez talks about new film, 'Coda'

Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021 Lizzo opens up about bullying, new projects; Residents evacuate as Caldor Fire rages in California; Nicole Kidman talks twisted role in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021 Jason Momoa talks about new film, 'Sweet Girl'; Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan; Billie Jean King talks about new autobiography, ‘All In’

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 Melissa McCarthy talks new series, 'Nine Perfect Strangers'; Afghan government collapses as Taliban enters Kabul; Nearly 1,300 dead, hundreds missing after Haiti earthquake

Sunday, Aug 15, 2021 Paralyzed football player walks across stage to get diploma; Haiti hit by 7.2 earthquake just 1 month after president assassinated; Thousands of students in quarantine as school year begins

Saturday, Aug 14, 2021 Saturday Spirit: Cycle for Survival; Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities; Student killed in shooting at middle school in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Friday, Aug 13, 2021 Sheryl Crow talks new album, ‘Live From the Ryman’; Taliban claims capture of more crucial Afghan cities; Washington state reports first murder hornet sighting of 2021

