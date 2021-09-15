S11E258Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Reese Witherspoon talks about season 2 of 'The Morning Show'; Tropical Storm Nicholas barrels up Gulf Coast; Countdown to civilian space launch with no astronauts
NR | 09.15.21 | 01:02:37 | CC
01:09:17
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021Simone Biles talks new tour and moving forward after Tokyo Olympics; Countdown to civilian space launch with no astronauts; Cast of Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ performs ‘Circle of Life’NR
01:07:21
Monday, Sep 13, 2021Emma Raducanu wins US Open title at 18; High school coach leaves lasting legacy in community, helps student athletes; Survivors share how their ‘teenage dreams’ disappeared after school shootingsNR
33:06
Sunday, Sep 12, 2021New COVID FDA warning about children 12 and under; Trump criticizes Biden's handling of Afghanistan; Teenage phenoms draw spotlight in US Open women's FinalNR
34:08
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021World remembers day that changed America forever; 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund: Families speak out 20 years later; How 1 man's heroic walk to the Towers is still making a difference 20 years laterNR
01:06:11
Friday, Sep 10, 2021Remembering the lives lost at the World Trade Center, 20 years later; Charlie Gibson reflects on 9/11 attacks and their aftermath; ‘Come From Away’ Broadway cast performs ‘Welcome to the Rock’NR
01:09:39
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021Pediatric COVID-19 cases surge as kids go back to school; Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer battle; Meet the Kansas coach who inspired 'Ted Lasso'NR
01:08:28
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021Meet the celebrities competing on season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars'; Britney Spears' father files to end 13-year conservatorship; Jimmie Allen joins 'Dancing With the Stars,' performs 'Good Times Roll'NR
01:08:26
Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021Whoopi Goldberg dishes on season premiere of 'The View'; Concerns of rising COVID-19 cases after Labor Day travel; Rise and shine, Maryland!NR
01:07:36
Monday, Sep 06, 2021Millions travel for Labor Day celebrations; Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi’ dominates box office opening; Sarah Paulson talks playing Linda Tripp on ‘Impeachment’NR
33:08
Sunday, Sep 05, 2021Americans take to skies, roads for Labor Day weekend; DHS and FBI warn terrorists may exploit 9/11 anniversary; Howard University honors late actor Chadwick BosemanNR
01:00:25
Saturday, Sep 04, 2021Naomi Osaka says she may take break from tennis; Residents pick up pieces after deadliest storm in the Northeast since Sandy; Special baby shower for 'GMA' anchor Eva PilgrimNR
01:01:56
Friday, Sep 03, 2021How to escape from car trapped in flood waters; ‘Mission Impossible 7' and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ release dates delayed due to COVID; Man stabs 6 in New Zealand terror attackNR
01:03:01
Thursday, Sep 02, 2021Historic flooding cripples NYC transit system; Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law; JoJo Siwa talks about new film ‘The J Team’NR
56:27
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021Michael Strahan to have number retired by New York Giants; Firefighters battle growing Caldor Fire; Derek Hough talks about new season of 'Dancing with the Stars' Las Vegas residencyNR