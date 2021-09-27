S11E270Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Behind the scenes of 1st performance of an opera by Black composer Terence Blanchard; CDC director discusses approval of booster shots; Alessia Cara performs &apos;Best Days&apos;
NR | 09.27.21 | 01:07:50 | CC
32:33
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021Dan Harris over the years; Displaced Haitians continue to live in immigration limbo; Amtrak train derails in MontanaNR
01:03:56
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021Displaced Loyola volleyball team shows resilience after Hurricane Ida; Sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew passes 1st stage; 'Caturday' on 'GMA'NR
01:05:29
Friday, Sep 24, 2021BTS on COVID-19 pandemic's mental toll, band's viral UN appearance; 1 dead, 14 injured at grocery store shooting near Memphis; FBI issues arrest warrant for Brian LaundrieNR
01:07:49
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021New Hampshire welcomes tourists again after pandemic put businesses on pause; Witness' new Gabby Petito sighting could change disappearance timeline; FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine boostersNR
01:09:41
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021Luke Evans and Bobby Cannavale talk about 'Nine Perfect Strangers'; Body of Gabby Petito identified; Cast of Broadway's 'Six' performs a medley of 'Ex-Wives' and 'Six'NR
59:30
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021Leslie Odom Jr. talks about new film, 'The Many Saints of Newark'; Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt; Johnson & Johnson's global head of R&D talks about boosterNR
01:00:47
Monday, Sep 20, 2021Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'; FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito; Freddie Highmore talks 'The Good Doctor'NR
32:21
Sunday, Sep 19, 2021SpaceX Inspiration4 crew returns to Earth; Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie; Emmy&#8217;s to look very different from last yearNR
01:03:38
Saturday, Sep 18, 2021Key FDA advisory panel votes on Pfizer and BioNTech's application; How climate change effects the globe; 'GMA''s Yearbook SuperlativesNR
01:09:22
Friday, Sep 17, 2021B.J. Novak talks about new FX anthology series, 'The Premise'; Cast of Broadway's 'Hadestown' perform 'Way Down Hadestown' on 'GMA'; FDA holds meeting on Pfizer booster shotNR
01:08:23
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021Jennifer Aniston on new season of 'The Morning Show' & returning to set of 'Friends'; Exclusive look at 2nd episode of 'More Than an Athlete'; Actress Shannen Doherty opens up about living with cancerNR
01:02:37
Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021Reese Witherspoon talks about season 2 of 'The Morning Show'; Tropical Storm Nicholas barrels up Gulf Coast; Countdown to civilian space launch with no astronautsNR
01:09:17
Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021Simone Biles talks new tour and moving forward after Tokyo Olympics; Countdown to civilian space launch with no astronauts; Cast of Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ performs ‘Circle of Life’NR
01:07:21
Monday, Sep 13, 2021Emma Raducanu wins US Open title at 18; High school coach leaves lasting legacy in community, helps student athletes; Survivors share how their ‘teenage dreams’ disappeared after school shootingsNR
33:06
Sunday, Sep 12, 2021New COVID FDA warning about children 12 and under; Trump criticizes Biden's handling of Afghanistan; Teenage phenoms draw spotlight in US Open women's FinalNR
34:08
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021World remembers day that changed America forever; 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund: Families speak out 20 years later; How 1 man's heroic walk to the Towers is still making a difference 20 years laterNR
01:06:11
Friday, Sep 10, 2021Remembering the lives lost at the World Trade Center, 20 years later; Charlie Gibson reflects on 9/11 attacks and their aftermath; ‘Come From Away’ Broadway cast performs ‘Welcome to the Rock’NR
01:09:39
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021Pediatric COVID-19 cases surge as kids go back to school; Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer battle; Meet the Kansas coach who inspired 'Ted Lasso'NR
01:08:28
Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021Meet the celebrities competing on season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars'; Britney Spears' father files to end 13-year conservatorship; Jimmie Allen joins 'Dancing With the Stars,' performs 'Good Times Roll'NR