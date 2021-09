01:09:45

Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021 Former President Obama on Chicago gun violence; R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial; John Kerry and Ginger Zee talk weather ahead of climate change conference

01:06:19

Monday, Sep 27, 2021 Behind the scenes of 1st performance of an opera by Black composer Terence Blanchard; CDC director discusses approval of booster shots; Alessia Cara performs 'Best Days'

32:33

Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 Dan Harris over the years; Displaced Haitians continue to live in immigration limbo; Amtrak train derails in Montana

01:03:56

Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 Displaced Loyola volleyball team shows resilience after Hurricane Ida; Sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew passes 1st stage; 'Caturday' on 'GMA'

01:05:29

Friday, Sep 24, 2021 BTS on COVID-19 pandemic's mental toll, band's viral UN appearance; 1 dead, 14 injured at grocery store shooting near Memphis; FBI issues arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie

01:07:49

Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 New Hampshire welcomes tourists again after pandemic put businesses on pause; Witness' new Gabby Petito sighting could change disappearance timeline; FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine boosters

01:09:41

Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021 Luke Evans and Bobby Cannavale talk about 'Nine Perfect Strangers'; Body of Gabby Petito identified; Cast of Broadway's 'Six' performs a medley of 'Ex-Wives' and 'Six'

59:30

Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 Leslie Odom Jr. talks about new film, 'The Many Saints of Newark'; Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt; Johnson & Johnson's global head of R&D talks about booster

01:00:47

Monday, Sep 20, 2021 Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'; FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito; Freddie Highmore talks 'The Good Doctor'

32:21

Sunday, Sep 19, 2021 SpaceX Inspiration4 crew returns to Earth; Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie; Emmy’s to look very different from last year

01:03:38

Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 Key FDA advisory panel votes on Pfizer and BioNTech's application; How climate change effects the globe; 'GMA''s Yearbook Superlatives

01:09:22

Friday, Sep 17, 2021 B.J. Novak talks about new FX anthology series, 'The Premise'; Cast of Broadway's 'Hadestown' perform 'Way Down Hadestown' on 'GMA'; FDA holds meeting on Pfizer booster shot

01:08:23

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 Jennifer Aniston on new season of 'The Morning Show' & returning to set of 'Friends'; Exclusive look at 2nd episode of 'More Than an Athlete'; Actress Shannen Doherty opens up about living with cancer

01:02:37

Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021 Reese Witherspoon talks about season 2 of 'The Morning Show'; Tropical Storm Nicholas barrels up Gulf Coast; Countdown to civilian space launch with no astronauts

01:09:17

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021 Simone Biles talks new tour and moving forward after Tokyo Olympics; Countdown to civilian space launch with no astronauts; Cast of Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’ performs ‘Circle of Life’

01:07:21

Monday, Sep 13, 2021 Emma Raducanu wins US Open title at 18; High school coach leaves lasting legacy in community, helps student athletes; Survivors share how their ‘teenage dreams’ disappeared after school shootings

33:06

Sunday, Sep 12, 2021 New COVID FDA warning about children 12 and under; Trump criticizes Biden's handling of Afghanistan; Teenage phenoms draw spotlight in US Open women's Final

34:08

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021 World remembers day that changed America forever; 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund: Families speak out 20 years later; How 1 man's heroic walk to the Towers is still making a difference 20 years later

01:06:11