S11E279Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021
Taraji P. Henson talks about new Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'; Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist abuse suffered at company; Lashana Lynch talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'
NR | 10.06.21 | 01:07:23 | CC

Good Morning AmericaOctober 2021Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021