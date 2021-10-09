S11E282Saturday, Oct 9, 2021
Dave Chappelle under fire for transphobic and homophobic remarks; Creating diversity in college faculties; US prepares for potential rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids
NR | 10.09.21 | 01:04:15 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:06:23
Friday, Oct 08, 2021Adele talks divorce, weight loss, romance and more in new interview; NBA medical insurance fraud bust; 'No Time to Die' set to blast into the box officeNR
01:05:06
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021Jamie Lee Curtis says plastic surgery is 'wiping out a generation of beauty'; Congress set to agree on short-term debt ceiling increase; A look at CROWN Act, which bans discrimination because of hairNR
01:07:23
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021Taraji P. Henson talks about new Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'; Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist abuse suffered at company; Lashana Lynch talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'NR
01:07:12
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021Daniel Craig celebrates 'Global James Bond Day' and talks about new 007 film; Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid manhunt; Stanley Tucci talks about new book, 'Taste: My Life Through Food'NR
01:10:19
Monday, Oct 04, 2021Trump's White House press secretary speaks out; 'Pandora Papers' exposes financial secrets of uber rich; Rami Malek talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'NR
32:28
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021Cities, states prepare for vaccine mandates; Gabby Petito's mom takes to social media as search for Brian Laundrie continues; Tom Brady faces Patriots for 1st time in careerNR
01:00:04
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021TV's longest-running medical drama, 'Grey's Anatomy,' is back; Vaccine deadlines forcing tough decisions for employees; Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Yoani SanchezNR
01:09:13
Friday, Oct 01, 2021Behind the scenes of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary celebration; Dollar Tree raises prices; 'Squid Game' set to become Netflix's most-streamed series everNR