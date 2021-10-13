S11E286Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Supply chain issues threaten holiday goods; Blue Origin prepares to send William Shatner, crew into space; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about new film, ‘The Last Duel’
NR | 10.13.21 | 01:08:46 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:09:15
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021Fierce winds cause California wildfire; Raiders coach resigns after offensive emails discovered; Victoria Beckham talks beauty tips, family and Spice Girls reunionNR
01:07:33
Monday, Oct 11, 2021Merck seeks FDA approval of oral COVID-19 medicine; William Shatner to blast off with Blue Origin for historic space travel; Selma Blair opens up about journey to recovery from MS treatmentNR
31:44
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021Toddler missing in Texas found safe in nearby woods; William Shatner set to become oldest person in space; World Mental Health DayNR
01:04:15
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021Dave Chappelle under fire for transphobic and homophobic remarks; Creating diversity in college faculties; US prepares for potential rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kidsNR
01:06:23
Friday, Oct 08, 2021Adele talks divorce, weight loss, romance and more in new interview; NBA medical insurance fraud bust; 'No Time to Die' set to blast into the box officeNR
01:05:06
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021Jamie Lee Curtis says plastic surgery is 'wiping out a generation of beauty'; Congress set to agree on short-term debt ceiling increase; A look at CROWN Act, which bans discrimination because of hairNR
01:07:23
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021Taraji P. Henson talks about new Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'; Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist abuse suffered at company; Lashana Lynch talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'NR
01:07:12
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021Daniel Craig celebrates 'Global James Bond Day' and talks about new 007 film; Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid manhunt; Stanley Tucci talks about new book, 'Taste: My Life Through Food'NR
01:10:19
Monday, Oct 04, 2021Trump's White House press secretary speaks out; 'Pandora Papers' exposes financial secrets of uber rich; Rami Malek talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'NR
32:28
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021Cities, states prepare for vaccine mandates; Gabby Petito's mom takes to social media as search for Brian Laundrie continues; Tom Brady faces Patriots for 1st time in careerNR
01:00:04
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021TV's longest-running medical drama, 'Grey's Anatomy,' is back; Vaccine deadlines forcing tough decisions for employees; Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Yoani SanchezNR
01:09:13
Friday, Oct 01, 2021Behind the scenes of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary celebration; Dollar Tree raises prices; 'Squid Game' set to become Netflix's most-streamed series everNR