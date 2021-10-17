55:32

Saturday, Oct 16, 2021 New trend of non-alcoholic beverages across the US; Global supply chain problems worsen; Celebrate National Pasta Month.

Friday, Oct 15, 2021 Director of ‘Squid Game’ talks about the hit show; FDA to consider J&J booster shots after approving Moderna; Cast of ‘Girl From the North Country’ performs medley of Bob Dylan songs on ‘GMA’

Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 Thousands of workers go on strike; William Shatner said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by trip to space; Liam Payne performs ‘Sunshine’

Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 Supply chain issues threaten holiday goods; Blue Origin prepares to send William Shatner, crew into space; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about new film, ‘The Last Duel’

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 Fierce winds cause California wildfire; Raiders coach resigns after offensive emails discovered; Victoria Beckham talks beauty tips, family and Spice Girls reunion

Monday, Oct 11, 2021 Merck seeks FDA approval of oral COVID-19 medicine; William Shatner to blast off with Blue Origin for historic space travel; Selma Blair opens up about journey to recovery from MS treatment

Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 Toddler missing in Texas found safe in nearby woods; William Shatner set to become oldest person in space; World Mental Health Day

Saturday, Oct 09, 2021 Dave Chappelle under fire for transphobic and homophobic remarks; Creating diversity in college faculties; US prepares for potential rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids

Friday, Oct 08, 2021 Adele talks divorce, weight loss, romance and more in new interview; NBA medical insurance fraud bust; ‘No Time to Die’ set to blast into the box office

Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 Jamie Lee Curtis says plastic surgery is 'wiping out a generation of beauty'; Congress set to agree on short-term debt ceiling increase; A look at CROWN Act, which bans discrimination because of hair

Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 Taraji P. Henson talks about new Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'; Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist abuse suffered at company; Lashana Lynch talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'

Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021 Daniel Craig celebrates 'Global James Bond Day' and talks about new 007 film; Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid manhunt; Stanley Tucci talks about new book, 'Taste: My Life Through Food'

Monday, Oct 04, 2021 Trump's White House press secretary speaks out; 'Pandora Papers' exposes financial secrets of uber rich; Rami Malek talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'

Sunday, Oct 03, 2021 Cities, states prepare for vaccine mandates; Gabby Petito's mom takes to social media as search for Brian Laundrie continues; Tom Brady faces Patriots for 1st time in career

Saturday, Oct 02, 2021 TV's longest-running medical drama, 'Grey's Anatomy,' is back; Vaccine deadlines forcing tough decisions for employees; Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Yoani Sanchez

