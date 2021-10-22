Skip to Content
S11E295Friday, October 22, 2021
New program encourages people from all over the world to move to West Virginia; 1 dead, 1 injured after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set; House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
NR | 10.22.21 | 01:07:41

Good Morning AmericaOctober 2021Friday, October 22, 2021