01:07:41

Friday, Oct 22, 2021 New program encourages people from all over the world to move to West Virginia; 1 dead, 1 injured after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set; House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

01:03:14

Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 Actor Josh Brolin talks about new film, ‘Dune’; Jill Biden shares why women shouldn’t postpone breast cancer screenings; Apparent human remains, articles belonging to Brian Laundrie found

01:09:09

Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 'GMA' surprises hero working with paraplegic community with $1 million; Efforts intensify to free kidnapped missionaries in Haiti; Why your Thanksgiving turkey might cost more this year

01:09:10

Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021 Tributes pour in for Colin Powell after death; What to expect as NBA season tips off; Cast of ABC’s ‘Queens’ talks about the new musical drama

01:07:09

Monday, Oct 18, 2021 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti; Spy behind infamous 'Steele Dossier' breaks silence; Jamie Foxx talks new book, 'Act Like You Got Some Sense'

31:32

Sunday, Oct 17, 2021 Georgia prepares for one of the biggest trials in state history; US missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti; Preview of ‘The Real Queens of Hip-Hop’

55:32

Saturday, Oct 16, 2021 New trend of non-alcoholic beverages across the US; Global supply chain problems worsen; Celebrate National Pasta Month.

01:07:38

Friday, Oct 15, 2021 Director of ‘Squid Game’ talks about the hit show; FDA to consider J&J booster shots after approving Moderna; Cast of ‘Girl From the North Country’ performs medley of Bob Dylan songs on ‘GMA’

01:09:27

Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 Thousands of workers go on strike; William Shatner said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by trip to space; Liam Payne performs ‘Sunshine’

01:08:46

Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 Supply chain issues threaten holiday goods; Blue Origin prepares to send William Shatner, crew into space; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about new film, ‘The Last Duel’

01:09:15

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 Fierce winds cause California wildfire; Raiders coach resigns after offensive emails discovered; Victoria Beckham talks beauty tips, family and Spice Girls reunion

01:07:33

Monday, Oct 11, 2021 Merck seeks FDA approval of oral COVID-19 medicine; William Shatner to blast off with Blue Origin for historic space travel; Selma Blair opens up about journey to recovery from MS treatment

31:44

Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 Toddler missing in Texas found safe in nearby woods; William Shatner set to become oldest person in space; World Mental Health Day

01:04:15

Saturday, Oct 09, 2021 Dave Chappelle under fire for transphobic and homophobic remarks; Creating diversity in college faculties; US prepares for potential rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids

01:06:23

Friday, Oct 08, 2021 Adele talks divorce, weight loss, romance and more in new interview; NBA medical insurance fraud bust; ‘No Time to Die’ set to blast into the box office

01:05:06

Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 Jamie Lee Curtis says plastic surgery is 'wiping out a generation of beauty'; Congress set to agree on short-term debt ceiling increase; A look at CROWN Act, which bans discrimination because of hair

01:07:23

Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 Taraji P. Henson talks about new Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'; Tesla to pay former employee $137 million for racist abuse suffered at company; Lashana Lynch talks about new James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'

01:07:12

Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021 Daniel Craig celebrates 'Global James Bond Day' and talks about new 007 film; Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid manhunt; Stanley Tucci talks about new book, 'Taste: My Life Through Food'

01:10:19