S11E300Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Court back in session for Judge Judy; Police identify gunman, victims in Boise mall shooting; Make Drew Barrymore’s roasted poblano and tomatillo soup
NR | 10.27.21 | 01:02:25 | CC
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021Rachael Ray dishes on new book of essays and recipes, 'This Must Be the Place'; 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Boise mall; Kenya Moore booted from ‘DWTS’NR
Monday, Oct 25, 2021'Friends' star James Michael Tyler dead at 59; Atmospheric river causes flooding in West; Keri Russell talks new film, ‘Antlers’NR
Sunday, Oct 24, 20211-on-1 with 7-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton; Eyes on crucial FDA panel meeting on Pfizer vaccine approval for young children; Principals demand action as rising crime affects their studentsNR
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021Alec Baldwin speaks out after prop gun discharged on set, killing cinematographer; Halloween supply chain backlog; Deals and Steals celebrates 10 years of dazzling deals and sensational stealsNR
Friday, Oct 22, 2021New program encourages people from all over the world to move to West Virginia; 1 dead, 1 injured after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set; House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contemptNR
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021Actor Josh Brolin talks about new film, ‘Dune’; Jill Biden shares why women shouldn’t postpone breast cancer screenings; Apparent human remains, articles belonging to Brian Laundrie foundNR
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021'GMA' surprises hero working with paraplegic community with $1 million; Efforts intensify to free kidnapped missionaries in Haiti; Why your Thanksgiving turkey might cost more this yearNR
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021Tributes pour in for Colin Powell after death; What to expect as NBA season tips off; Cast of ABC’s ‘Queens’ talks about the new musical dramaNR
Monday, Oct 18, 202117 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti; Spy behind infamous 'Steele Dossier' breaks silence; Jamie Foxx talks new book, 'Act Like You Got Some Sense'NR
Sunday, Oct 17, 2021Georgia prepares for one of the biggest trials in state history; US missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti; Preview of ‘The Real Queens of Hip-Hop’NR
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021New trend of non-alcoholic beverages across the US; Global supply chain problems worsen; Celebrate National Pasta Month.NR
Friday, Oct 15, 2021Director of ‘Squid Game’ talks about the hit show; FDA to consider J&J booster shots after approving Moderna; Cast of ‘Girl From the North Country’ performs medley of Bob Dylan songs on ‘GMA’NR
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021Thousands of workers go on strike; William Shatner said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by trip to space; Liam Payne performs ‘Sunshine’NR
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021Supply chain issues threaten holiday goods; Blue Origin prepares to send William Shatner, crew into space; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about new film, ‘The Last Duel’NR
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021Fierce winds cause California wildfire; Raiders coach resigns after offensive emails discovered; Victoria Beckham talks beauty tips, family and Spice Girls reunionNR
Monday, Oct 11, 2021Merck seeks FDA approval of oral COVID-19 medicine; William Shatner to blast off with Blue Origin for historic space travel; Selma Blair opens up about journey to recovery from MS treatmentNR
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021Toddler missing in Texas found safe in nearby woods; William Shatner set to become oldest person in space; World Mental Health DayNR
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021Dave Chappelle under fire for transphobic and homophobic remarks; Creating diversity in college faculties; US prepares for potential rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kidsNR
Friday, Oct 08, 2021Adele talks divorce, weight loss, romance and more in new interview; NBA medical insurance fraud bust; ‘No Time to Die’ set to blast into the box officeNR