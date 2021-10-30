01:05:26

Friday, Oct 29, 2021 Books and films to binge this weekend for Halloween; President Biden meets with Pope Francis on 2nd overseas trip; Last-minute costumes for Halloween

01:10:34

Thursday, Oct 28, 2021 Pharrell Williams talks his nonprofit and improving education; New details on gun used in fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set; How a friend's death from cancer inspired Thrive Causemetics founder

01:02:25

Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021 Court back in session for Judge Judy; Police identify gunman, victims in Boise mall shooting; Make Drew Barrymore’s roasted poblano and tomatillo soup

01:07:39

Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 Rachael Ray dishes on new book of essays and recipes, 'This Must Be the Place'; 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Boise mall; Kenya Moore booted from ‘DWTS’

01:03:54

Monday, Oct 25, 2021 'Friends' star James Michael Tyler dead at 59; Atmospheric river causes flooding in West; Keri Russell talks new film, ‘Antlers’

33:03

Sunday, Oct 24, 2021 1-on-1 with 7-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton; Eyes on crucial FDA panel meeting on Pfizer vaccine approval for young children; Principals demand action as rising crime affects their students

01:05:06

Saturday, Oct 23, 2021 Alec Baldwin speaks out after prop gun discharged on set, killing cinematographer; Halloween supply chain backlog; Deals and Steals celebrates 10 years of dazzling deals and sensational steals

01:07:41

Friday, Oct 22, 2021 New program encourages people from all over the world to move to West Virginia; 1 dead, 1 injured after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set; House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

01:03:14

Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 Actor Josh Brolin talks about new film, ‘Dune’; Jill Biden shares why women shouldn’t postpone breast cancer screenings; Apparent human remains, articles belonging to Brian Laundrie found

01:09:09

Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 'GMA' surprises hero working with paraplegic community with $1 million; Efforts intensify to free kidnapped missionaries in Haiti; Why your Thanksgiving turkey might cost more this year

01:09:10

Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021 Tributes pour in for Colin Powell after death; What to expect as NBA season tips off; Cast of ABC’s ‘Queens’ talks about the new musical drama

01:07:09

Monday, Oct 18, 2021 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti; Spy behind infamous 'Steele Dossier' breaks silence; Jamie Foxx talks new book, 'Act Like You Got Some Sense'

31:32

Sunday, Oct 17, 2021 Georgia prepares for one of the biggest trials in state history; US missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti; Preview of ‘The Real Queens of Hip-Hop’

55:32

Saturday, Oct 16, 2021 New trend of non-alcoholic beverages across the US; Global supply chain problems worsen; Celebrate National Pasta Month.

01:07:38

Friday, Oct 15, 2021 Director of ‘Squid Game’ talks about the hit show; FDA to consider J&J booster shots after approving Moderna; Cast of ‘Girl From the North Country’ performs medley of Bob Dylan songs on ‘GMA’

01:09:27

Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 Thousands of workers go on strike; William Shatner said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by trip to space; Liam Payne performs ‘Sunshine’

01:08:46

Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 Supply chain issues threaten holiday goods; Blue Origin prepares to send William Shatner, crew into space; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about new film, ‘The Last Duel’

01:09:15

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 Fierce winds cause California wildfire; Raiders coach resigns after offensive emails discovered; Victoria Beckham talks beauty tips, family and Spice Girls reunion

01:07:33