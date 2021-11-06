S11E310Saturday, Nov 6, 2021
8 dead at Astroworld music festival in Houston; Aaron Rodgers speaks out after testing positive for COVID-19; Thanksgiving made simple: countdown to Turkey Day
NR | 11.06.21 | 53:46 | CC
01:08:43
Friday, Nov 05, 2021Darius Rucker performs ‘My Masterpiece’ on ‘GMA’; Rebecca Hall talk new film, ‘Passing’; How daylight saving time can impact our healthNR
01:09:51
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes take on City Climb; Disney kicks off holiday season with Ultimate Toy Drive; Chef Jamie Oliver shows family how to make go-to meals greenerNR
01:06:46
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021Lauren Ridloff shares what it was like being in 'Eternals'; Former 'Rust' crew member speaks out about safety concerns; Make these simple Thanksgiving recipes from Jamie OliverNR
01:07:56
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021Misty Copeland talks about new book, ‘Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy’; Biden pledges to fight climate change at COP26; How to protect your home from growing wildfire threatsNR
01:10:40
Monday, Nov 01, 2021Madagascar on brink of world's 1st climate change-driven famine; Kumail Nanjiani talks 'Eternals'; 'GMA' Deals and Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021NR