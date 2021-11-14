Skip to Content
-
S11E318Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
How climate change is impacting Antarctica; COVID-19 cases up by 15% nationwide; Growing border crisis in Europe
NR | 11.14.21 | 32:47 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

01:05:55
01:09:02
01:09:11
01:04:08
01:09:49
01:09:45
32:53
54:11
01:08:43
01:09:51
01:06:46
01:07:56
01:10:40
Good Morning AmericaNovember 2021Sunday, Nov 14, 2021