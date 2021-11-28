01:06:01

Saturday, Nov 27, 2021 Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91; Stocks tumble as new variant detected in South Africa, officials on high alert; Why shopping local is more important than ever this year

01:03:25

Friday, Nov 26, 2021 Daniel Dae Kim talks new limited series, 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax'; New COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa; Holiday movie preview

01:08:55

Thursday, Nov 25, 2021 Jared Leto talks new movie ‘House of Gucci’; Relief after guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery murder; The key to delicious turkey legs and macaroni and cheese this Thanksgiving

01:09:49

Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 Hailee Steinfeld talks new music and 1st live-action Marvel role; Americans hit the skies ahead of Thanksgiving; Cast of Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ performs 'Friend Like Me' with magic carpet flight

01:06:41

Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 'GMA' co-anchor Michael Strahan will fly to space on Blue Origin's next space flight; Suspect ID'd in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident that killed 5; 'Dancing With the Stars' finalists talk biggest moments from season 30

01:06:51

Monday, Nov 22, 2021 Turpin sisters on what the future holds for them; Holiday parade disaster leaves 5 dead, over 40 injured; Jeremy Renner talks about new Disney+ series, 'Hawkeye'

32:26

Sunday, Nov 21, 2021 College Basketball Hall of Fame set to induct the late Len Bias; Accidental gun discharge sparks panic at Atlanta airport; Tips to avoid travel headaches this holiday season

01:07:55

Saturday, Nov 20, 2021 1-on-1 with Venus Williams; How critical was it to have Kyle Rittenhouse testify in his own defense?; Father of man who was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse reacts to verdict

01:07:27

Friday, Nov 19, 2021 Cardi B takes us behind the scenes of the American Music Awards; Thanksgiving travel could reach pre-pandemic levels; Sting performs ‘Rushing Water’

01:06:36

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 Aunjanue Ellis talks about new film, ‘King Richard’; Vice President Harris says rising cost of living is among top priorities; Turpin sisters recall 1st time they knew they were free

01:07:34

Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 Jon Bernthal shares what Serena Williams told him about coach Richard Macci; Jury continues to deliberate in Rittenhouse trial; Celebrating 50 years of 'Soul Train'

01:09:50

Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 Lady Gaga talks about role in 'House of Gucci' and inauguration performance; Rain brings flash flood emergency to Northwest; Dwyane Wade gets candid about his family and career in new memoir

01:08:50

Monday, Nov 15, 2021 Celebs wish Michael Strahan on a happy birthday; Terror incident thwarted outside UK hospital; Nikole Hannah Jones talks new book, 'The 1619 Project'

32:47

Sunday, Nov 14, 2021 How climate change is impacting Antarctica; COVID-19 cases up by 15% nationwide; Growing border crisis in Europe

01:05:55

Saturday, Nov 13, 2021 Judge rules in controversial Britney Spears conservatorship; Grand jury indicts former Trump adviser Steve Bannon; New Staten Island ferry named in honor of local fallen solider

01:09:02

Friday, Nov 12, 2021 John Stamos talks hit show ‘Big Shot’ and love for Disney; COVID cases on the rise in 22 states; Travis Scott’s attorney says rapper didn’t know about deadly crowd chaos

01:09:11

Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 How 1 veteran helps other vets and his community with mental health; Soaring inflation levels hit grocery aisle; Gaige Grosskreutz gives 1st interview since testifying in Rittenhouse trial

01:04:08

Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 Luke Bryan gives ‘GMA’ a preview of 55th CMA Awards; Santa Fe DA on 'Rust' investigation: 'We do not have any proof' of sabotage; Old Dominion performs 'Hotel Key' on 'GMA'

01:09:49