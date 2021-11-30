S11E334Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Ariana Debose talks 'West Side Story' and the time she met Rita Moreno; Director of the National Institutes of Health explains new variant; Tiger Woods talks car crash recovery and why his career may never be the same
NR | 11.30.21 | 01:05:07 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:07:16
Monday, Nov 29, 2021Mel Brooks talks about new autobiography, 'All About Me'; Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh dies at 41; 'GMA' celebrates giving back this holiday seasonNR
31:33
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021New York Giants retire Michael Strahan’s number; Global concerns over new COVID-19 variant; Cyber Monday last chance for significant discounts before ChristmasNR
01:06:01
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91; Stocks tumble as new variant detected in South Africa, officials on high alert; Why shopping local is more important than ever this yearNR
01:03:25
Friday, Nov 26, 2021Daniel Dae Kim talks new limited series, 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax'; New COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa; Holiday movie previewNR
01:08:55
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021Jared Leto talks new movie ‘House of Gucci’; Relief after guilty verdict in Ahmaud Arbery murder; The key to delicious turkey legs and macaroni and cheese this ThanksgivingNR
01:09:49
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021Hailee Steinfeld talks new music and 1st live-action Marvel role; Americans hit the skies ahead of Thanksgiving; Cast of Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ performs 'Friend Like Me' with magic carpet flightNR
01:06:41
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021'GMA' co-anchor Michael Strahan will fly to space on Blue Origin's next space flight; Suspect ID'd in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident that killed 5; 'Dancing With the Stars' finalists talk biggest moments from season 30NR
01:06:51
Monday, Nov 22, 2021Turpin sisters on what the future holds for them; Holiday parade disaster leaves 5 dead, over 40 injured; Jeremy Renner talks about new Disney+ series, 'Hawkeye'NR
32:26
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021College Basketball Hall of Fame set to induct the late Len Bias; Accidental gun discharge sparks panic at Atlanta airport; Tips to avoid travel headaches this holiday seasonNR
01:07:55
Saturday, Nov 20, 20211-on-1 with Venus Williams; How critical was it to have Kyle Rittenhouse testify in his own defense?; Father of man who was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse reacts to verdictNR
01:07:27
Friday, Nov 19, 2021Cardi B takes us behind the scenes of the American Music Awards; Thanksgiving travel could reach pre-pandemic levels; Sting performs ‘Rushing Water’NR
01:06:36
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021Aunjanue Ellis talks about new film, ‘King Richard’; Vice President Harris says rising cost of living is among top priorities; Turpin sisters recall 1st time they knew they were freeNR
01:07:34
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021Jon Bernthal shares what Serena Williams told him about coach Richard Macci; Jury continues to deliberate in Rittenhouse trial; Celebrating 50 years of 'Soul Train'NR
01:09:50
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021Lady Gaga talks about role in 'House of Gucci' and inauguration performance; Rain brings flash flood emergency to Northwest; Dwyane Wade gets candid about his family and career in new memoirNR
01:08:50
Monday, Nov 15, 2021Celebs wish Michael Strahan on a happy birthday; Terror incident thwarted outside UK hospital; Nikole Hannah Jones talks new book, 'The 1619 Project'NR
32:47
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021How climate change is impacting Antarctica; COVID-19 cases up by 15% nationwide; Growing border crisis in EuropeNR
01:05:55
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021Judge rules in controversial Britney Spears conservatorship; Grand jury indicts former Trump adviser Steve Bannon; New Staten Island ferry named in honor of local fallen soliderNR
01:09:02
Friday, Nov 12, 2021John Stamos talks hit show ‘Big Shot’ and love for Disney; COVID cases on the rise in 22 states; Travis Scott’s attorney says rapper didn’t know about deadly crowd chaosNR
01:09:11
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021How 1 veteran helps other vets and his community with mental health; Soaring inflation levels hit grocery aisle; Gaige Grosskreutz gives 1st interview since testifying in Rittenhouse trialNR