S11E337Friday, Dec 3, 2021
Mariah Carey previews new Christmas special; CDC director talks concerns over omicron variant in US; Alec Baldwin speaks out in 1st interview since fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’ film
NR | 12.03.21 | 01:08:13 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:10:16
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021New strategy to fight omicron variant includes focus on boosters; Alec Baldwin says he 'didn't pull the trigger' in fatal film set shooting; Crackdown on package thievesNR
01:08:08
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021New search warrant in 'Rust' set shooting could reveal where ammo came from; Laura Shepard Churchley to follow father's footsteps in space; 14-year-old boy with sickle cell anemia in search of donor surprised with $10,000NR