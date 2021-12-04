Mariah Carey previews new Christmas special; CDC director talks concerns over omicron variant in US; Alec Baldwin speaks out in 1st interview since fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’ film

Mariah Carey previews new Christmas special; CDC director talks concerns over omicron variant in US; Alec Baldwin speaks out in 1st interview since fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’ film

Mariah Carey previews new Christmas special; CDC director talks concerns over omicron variant in US; Alec Baldwin speaks out in 1st interview since fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’ film

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 Mariah Carey previews new Christmas special; CDC director talks concerns over omicron variant in US; Alec Baldwin speaks out in 1st interview since fatal shooting on set of ‘Rust’ film

New strategy to fight omicron variant includes focus on boosters; Alec Baldwin says he 'didn't pull the trigger' in fatal film set shooting; Crackdown on package thieves

New strategy to fight omicron variant includes focus on boosters; Alec Baldwin says he 'didn't pull the trigger' in fatal film set shooting; Crackdown on package thieves

New strategy to fight omicron variant includes focus on boosters; Alec Baldwin says he 'didn't pull the trigger' in fatal film set shooting; Crackdown on package thieves

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 New strategy to fight omicron variant includes focus on boosters; Alec Baldwin says he 'didn't pull the trigger' in fatal film set shooting; Crackdown on package thieves

01:08:08